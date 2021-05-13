Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi For Photographing Her Daughter: 'It's Disgusting'

Sophie Turner has had it with paparazzi and she’s giving them a piece of her mind.

The “Game of Thrones” actor shared an Instagram story this week condemning paparazzi for sneaking around taking photographs of her 10-month-old daughter Willa.

“I just woke up,” Turner said at the start of the video, which can be seen in a fan tweet below. “I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I, and I just want to say that the reason that I have been not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there.”

The baby, Turner went on to say, “did not ask for this life, to be photographed.”

“It’s fucking creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission,” she continued. “I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission.”

Turner and pop star husband Joe Jonas welcomed baby Willa in July 2020. They kept the pregnancy and details about the birth very hush-hush ― following the couple’s practice during their relationship.

Back in 2017, a year into the couple’s romance, Turner told the Times of London that she and Jonas were in a “very private relationship.”

Two years later, they tied the knot in two separate ceremonies. One happened in Las Vegas in May 2019, and the second was the following month in France.

Jonas said previously that falling in love with Turner “made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately made me a better brother.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.