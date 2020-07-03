Sophie Turner Laing Steps Down From Endemol Shine After Banijay Takeover

Click here to read the full article.

Sophie Turner Laing, the CEO of Endemol Shine Group, is stepping down from her role following the takeover by Banijay Group which received clearance from the European Commission’s antitrust regulators earlier this week.

The combined group will be led by Marco Bassetti, the CEO of Banijay Group. Turner Laing’s final day will be July 10.

“This deal bookmarks a creatively rich, commercially successful and relentlessly prolific five and a half years as Endemol Shine Group. It has been a real privilege and honour to lead such a talented and dynamic group of people, each of whom has played their part in, and should be proud of, our many collective successes over this time,” said Turner Laing.

“As the start of an exciting new chapter in the company’s story, it is also the appropriate time for me to step down as CEO, and I wish Marco and his team the very best for the future,” added Turner Laing.

Bassetti said “the close of this unique deal represents the joining of two businesses built on entrepreneurialism, creativity and people… Aligned in thinking, and approach, we now stand together as the world’s largest international content creation and distribution group.

Bassetti thanked Turner Laing for “her ongoing support and hard work in such a challenging year.”

Boasting 200 entities across 22 countries, the French-headquartered group will be largest non-U.S. content producer and distributor. The banner will also have a library of 88,000 hours. Banijay Group said the “total pro-forma revenue of the combined group for 2019 reached approximately €2.7 billion.”

