Sophie Turner Just Went Instagram Official With Her Maybe-Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson

The Queen of the North is very much a ski bunny.

While Sophie Turner still hasn't made a red carpet debut with her new beau, Peregrine Pearson, her latest Instagram may just be the evidence fans need to confirm that the two are more than just friends. After first being linked in November 2023, Pearson appears in Turner's new post, which documents a ski trip that she took with her pals Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins.

While Turner didn't offer up any specific details as to where she was taking in the slopes, her photos showed her wearing a full ski suit — helmet included, because safety first — and in a bikini while relaxing après ski at an indoor pool. Other photos showed her in a pink onesie enjoying the snow.

"Jägerbomb anyone?" she captioned the post, which was a very Sophie Turner way of ignoring the fact that she might have just soft-launched her new relationship. Pearson, a British aristocrat, and Turner were photographed making out in Paris last year. Before he was linked to Turner, he dated Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

The maybe-relationship comes after Turner's high-profile divorce from singer Joe Jonas. The two separated in September 2023 and recently made headlines when Turner filed to dismiss her "wrongful retention" suit against Jonas.



“Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Jonas and Turner said in a joint statement shared on Instagram after they shared the news of their separation. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Turner and Jonas share two daughters: Willa and Delphine. Since her divorce, Turner has been seen hanging out with her friends Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter. Jonas has been linked to model Stormi Bree, whose full name is Stormi Bree Henley.



