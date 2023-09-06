Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Speak Out For The First Time About Divorce Reports

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the premiere of The Staircase last year

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have spoken publicly for the first time since it was revealed that they were divorcing after four years of marriage.

It was first reported earlier this week that the Jonas Brothers musician and former Game Of Thrones star were going their separate ways, with numerous outlets claiming on Tuesday evening that Joe had filed for divorce.

On Wednesday afternoon, the pair shared their first statement on the matter, confirming they had “mutually” and “amicably” made the decision to end their relationship.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they said.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Sophie and Joe first began dating in 2017, and a year later announced their plans to tie the knot.

They eventually tied the knot in two separate ceremonies in 2019. Their first wedding was held in Las Vegas following that year’s Billboard Music Awards, with a more lavish ceremony taking place in Provence later that year.

Since then, the pair have become parents to three-year-old Willa and a second child, born in 2022, whose name they have not disclosed publicly.

Joe is best known for his work alongside his siblings Nick and Kevin Jonas in the three-piece pop group The Jonas Brothers. He was also the frontman of the band DNCE, whose signature song Cake By The Ocean peaked at number four in the UK in 2015.

Meanwhile, Sophie played Sansa Stark in all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones, a role which earned her an Emmy in 2019.

She has also appeared in the true crime drama adaptation of the documentary The Staircase, and had roles in the films X-Men: Apocalypse and Do Revenge.

