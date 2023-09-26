Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Reach Temporary Parenting Agreement Amid Recent Divorce Drama

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at an Oscars after-party in March 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at an Oscars after-party in March 2023

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reached a temporary agreement about their two children, according to legal papers reported on by People magazine.

The former couple announced earlier this month that they were parting ways after five years of marriage, and while they initially described the split as “amicable”, it later emerged that Sophie had taken legal action against her estranged husband.

Last week, it was reported that the former Game Of Thrones actor was suing the Jonas Brothers musician to turn over the passports of the couple’s two young daughters so she can take them to their home in England.

People magazine has now reported that the two have agreed to keep their two daughters in New York while they work out the specifics of their break-up.

The consent order requires the kids to stay in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Sophie and Joe first began dating in 2017, and announced their plans to tie the knot a year later.

They eventually wed in 2019, and have since become parents to three-year-old Willa and a second child, born in 2022, whose name they have not disclosed publicly.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2019, the year of their wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2019, the year of their wedding

In a joint statement released earlier this month, they confirmed: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

READ MORE: