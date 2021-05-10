Joe Jonas Shares Never-Before-Seen Throwback Pregnancy Photo Of Sophie Turner

Katie O'Malley
·10 min read

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas haven’t stopped for a moment since welcoming their daughter Willa.

The couple became first-time parents on July 22 after the former ELLE UK cover star gave birth to their daughter just over a year since their marriage in Las Vegas and second wedding in the south of France.

In the weeks since, the pair have been coming to terms with their life as a new family, enjoying some quality time on road trips together in the US and making appearances on each other’s social media accounts.

From outings in LA together to social media appearances, here's a timeline of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' first months as new parents:

May 2021: Joe Jonas posts throwback photo of Sophie Turner in honour of US Mother's Day

Joe Jonas posted an adorable tribute to Sophie Turner in honour of her first Mother’s Day in the US.

On Sunday (May 9), the musician took to Instagram to share a sweet, throwback photo of the Game of Thrones actor while she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Willa, last year.

Alongside the photo of Turner, Jonas also shared a photograph of himself with his mother, Denise.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

'Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums [sic]' wrote Jonas. And yes, he did opt for the British spelling of 'mum'.

The couple welcomed Baby Willa back in July 2020.

May 2021: Joe Jonas gushes over Baby Willa

Joe Jonas is loving being a new father, if his latest interview is anything to go by.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning on May 4 the musician talked about fatherhood after welcoming nine-month-old Willa with his wife Sophie Turner last year.

In the interview Jonas explained that time at home during the past year has been 'amazing'.

'It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful,' he continued.

He also described his daughter as 'gorgeous', and revealed that napping is now a family affair in his house. 'Naps are nice. All around,' said the singer.

February 2021: Joe Jonas Shares Birthday Tribute To Wife Sophie Turner

Jonas shared a sweet birthday message on his wife's 25th birthday on February 21. The singer took to Instagram to post a tribute to the Game of Thrones actor and mother to their daughter, Willa.

For the occasion, the father-of-one share two photos: one a rare and never-before-seen photo of Turner in a chic, cream-hued ensemble - consisting of neutral-coloured trainers, white-trousers, knit, trench, sunglasses and matching bag - and another of the actor, make-up-free, in more casual clothes with the toggles of her blue hoodie wrapped underneath her chin.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

'Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you @sophiet [sic],' Jonas captioned the post.

The actor replied to her husband's post with a simple yet lovely reply which reads ' I love you.'

Photo credit: Sophie Turner - Instagram
Photo credit: Sophie Turner - Instagram

The mother-of-one concluded her day of celebrations by posting a selfie on her Instagram Story, holding gold '25' number balloons, and thanking everyone who sent her messages.

'Thank you for the birthday wishes, 25-ing and thriving, [sic]' she captioned the post.

December 2020: Sophie Turner Shares Throwback Photos Of Her And Joe Jonas.

The British actress took part in the ‘post a pic of…’ trend which involves celebrities sharing photos from the camera roll at the request of their fans.

In one photo, the couple snuggle up on a gondola in Venice, Italy. The couple tied the knot in France last summer before jetting off on their honeymoon in the Maldives and Italy.

‘When you were pregnant but didn’t know yet x,’ the caption on the photo reads, suggesting that Turner was pregnant during her Italian séjour.

Photo credit: Instagram
Photo credit: Instagram

In July, the Game of Thrones gave birth to a baby girl, Willa, who is now five-months-old.

Turner also shared a photograph of herself wearing a pink wig and dancing from her Bachelorette party and another of her wearing a black outfit which skimmed over her pregnancy bump.

Photo credit: Instagram
Photo credit: Instagram
Photo credit: Instagram
Photo credit: Instagram

‘My belly,’ she replied to the request of sharing a photo of ‘something you miss’.

Ahead of Christmas, Turner shared a series of photos including herself holding a mug of mulled wine and of her Jean Grey chair on the set of the X-Men films.

Joe Jonas gifts Sophie With Early Christmas Gift

It seems the new parents are still - adorably - making sure to carve out time for Mum and Dad.

In an Instagram story posted by Turner on December 16, the actror showed us her early Christmas present, gifted to her by husband Joe.

Photo credit: Sophie Turner - Instagram
Photo credit: Sophie Turner - Instagram

The actress can be seen dressed causally in a 'Hannah Montana' collage fan t-shirt. The fun t-shirt has photos of Miley Cyrus in her nostalgic costume as well as more recent photos of the star in the years since she dropped her Disney alter ego.

In the snap, Sophie tags both Cyrus and Joe Jonas, conveying her glee at her new gift with the caption: 'Thanks to the Hubbs of the Year for my early Xmas gift'.

November 2020: Joe Jonas snaps photo of Sophie Turner during date night with pizza

Despite remaining steadfast to their limited shares of baby Willa photos on social media, it appears Turner and Jonas don't mind sharing photos of each other now that they've become parents.

On November 24, the singer shared a photograph of his wife in which the GoT actress reclines casually on the back of a chic 1950s car wearing a navy blue bomber jacket. A pizza box its beside her, suggesting the pair enjoyed a date night.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by C U P OF J O E (@cupofjoe)

In response to the photo, one fan aptly commented 'Greaseeeee lightning ⚡️ ⚡️ [sic]'

Another added 'This is JONAS L.A. car [sic].'

October 2020: Joe Jonas gets a tattoo and it looks like it's of Sophie Turner’s face

While we wait patiently to catch a glimpse of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughter Will, here’s a photo of father’s latest inking:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝖓 𝖆 𝖑 (@_n.a.l)

On Tuesday October 13, Jonas shared his new tattoo, inked by Los Angeles based artist @_n.a.l, on his Stories. The picture shows a Fornasetti-style keyhole on the back of the singer’s neck, with an eye and lip staring peeking out of it.

The woman depicted in the tattoo bares an uncanny resemblance to Turner and this hasn't gone unnoticed by the couple’s devoted fans.

‘IS THAT SOPHIE, [sic]’ one fan wrote on the original photo, shared by the tattoo artist on Instagram.

Photo credit: Joe Jonas - Instagram
Photo credit: Joe Jonas - Instagram

‘If Sophie’s eye is the lock then Willa’s eyes must be a key, @joejonas get another tattoo done, [sic]’ another added.

‘Wow Sophie's eye,’ one fan wrote.

Sophie Turner shares a photograph of Joe Jonas' new inkings

The actress has taken to her Instagram Stories to share a photograph of her husband eating lunch with his newly-dyed pink hair and new tattoos.

On Monday October 5, the 24-year-old posted the images of the tats on her Stories which include three circular tattoos that represent the principle ‘see no evil, hear no evil, peak no evil’.

Photo credit: Instagram
Photo credit: Instagram

In the background of the photo, it appears Turner has left out some of her daughter Willa’s toys, which suggests the image was taken at the couple's home in Los Angeles.

Joe Jonas dyes his hair bright pink

The singer has shared a photograph of his newly-dyed hair to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On Friday October 2, the 31-year-old new father showed off his new look on his Instagram Stories and included a pink ribbon to bring awareness to the annual campaign.

Photo credit: Joe Jonas - Instagram
Photo credit: Joe Jonas - Instagram

This marks the second time Jonas has sported bubblegum-hued hair. For the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards, he debuted pink and blue locks for his appearance with his band, DNCE.

September 2020: Sophie Turner shares pregnancy photos

Turner has given her fans a sneak peek into her pregnancy with her daughter Willa.

On Sunday, the Game of Thrones star shared several never-before-seen photos of her baby bump, including one of her wearing a green bikini while sat outside in the sunshine.

Another photo sees her standing with her dog in a swimming pool in another bikini and a third snap shows her baby bump ‘dressed’ in a Hotel Bel-Air pink and white stripey nightgown.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet)

The photos mark the first time Turner has shared news of her pregnancy with her daughter after maintaining radio silence with her husband during the entirety of the pregnancy.

Several celebrities have commented on Turner’s photos including Khloé Kardashian, stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray and Ashley Graham.

In the months following their daughter’s birth, the couple have been seen enjoying life at home as a family and starring in a couple of TikTok videos together on Jonas’ account.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet)

The pregnancy photos come hours after Turner's on-screen GOT half-brother Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

Sophie Turner jokes about enjoying wine after giving birth

Sophie Turner has shared a hilarious video of herself drinking a glass of red wine.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a clip of herself wearing a cap and uses a voice-altering filter. During the short video, she states: 'Wine is fine and it's all mine. And that's the tea!'

Photo credit: Sophie Turner - Instagram
Photo credit: Sophie Turner - Instagram

The video marks one of the few occasions Turner has shared a video of herself on social media since welcoming her daughter Willa earlier this summer.

Maisie Williams is yet to meet baby Willa

During a recent interview with ELLE.com, Williams revealed she hasn’t been able to see Turner since she welcomed her daughter with Jonas.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill - Getty Images
Photo credit: Taylor Hill - Getty Images

‘No, sadly I haven't really been traveling much, so I've not met the baby!’ she explained, presumably alluding to the Coronavirus pandemic’s halt on the majority of international travel, adding ‘but I have been keeping in touch with the cast. We have a group chat where we all speak, which is really nice’.

The Game of Thrones co-stars are best friends and have matching tattoos.

Sophie Turner makes a rare appearance on Joe Jonas’ TikTok

On Thursday September 10, Jonas shared a video of himself bobbing his head to Omega's ‘Pegao’.

He then turns the camera to his wife, who dances along with him on the couch to the tune.

August 2020: Joe Jonas photographs new mum Sophie Turner again

Jonas shared a photograph of his wife on his Instagram account with the Paige Piskin's ‘Cartoon Princess’ AR filter.

In the snap, the new mother wears a grey jumper, gold bracelets and a gold necklace.

Photo credit: Joe Jonas - Instagram
Photo credit: Joe Jonas - Instagram

Joe Jonas shares first photo of Sophie Turner since their daughter’s birth

In September, Jonas shared the first picture of his wife on his Instagram account since their daughter's birth.

The photo sees Sophie in the passenger seat of a truck with their golden retriever in the driver's seat.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

‘Get in. Don't ask questions,’ he wrote captioned the snap.

Sophie Turner references parenting for the first time since welcoming Willa

In a post for Jonas's 31st birthday in August, Turner captioned a black-and-white photograph of herself with her husband: ‘Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy.’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet)

The post marked the first time Turner posted on Instagram to reference the couple's new baby. Neither of them have confirmed the pregnancy or the birth.

    CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed back fans to the United Center with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months. It was the last U.S.-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the biggest cheers of the night were for DeBrincat, who extended his goal-scoring streak to six. He scored on a power play in the first period and then helped close it out when he made it 4-2 with his 31st of the season with 3:12 left. The Blackhawks had 10 rookies in the lineup for their penultimate game of the season, and they did enough to hold off Dallas in the Stars’ first game since they were eliminated from playoff contention. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist in Chicago’s second straight win. MacKenzie Entwistle became the ninth player to score his first career goal with the Blackhawks this year. Dallas lost for the sixth time in seven games. Denis Gurianov and Mark Pysyk scored for the Stars, and Anton Khudobin made 21 stops. FLAMES 6, SENATORS 1 CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists and Calgary beat Ottawa to preserve its slim playoff hopes. Mikael Backlund, Michael Stone, Dillon Dube and Mark Giordano also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for his 19th victory. The Flames moved eight points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. To make the post-season, Calgary needs to win its remaining four games against the division-worst Canucks, and the Canadiens needs to lose their remaining two games against Edmonton in regulation. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg gave up four goals on 23 shots. He was replaced by Filip Gustavsson, who made 11 saves in relief. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press