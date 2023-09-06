Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: A Complete Divorce Timeline

Say it ain't so! According to recent reports, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed toward divorce after four years of marriage.

On September 3, TMZ reported that the 34-year-old pop star had consulted divorce lawyers after six months of “serious problems.” The couple got married (twice) in 2019 and have since welcomed two daughters, though the famous parents do their best to keep their children out of the public eye.

Obviously, fans were devastated by the unconfirmed report, but there was hope: Not only did Jonas wear his wedding ring during the Jonas Brothers concert on September 3, but Page Six reported that the band still performed “Hesitate,” which Jonas previously described as a “love letter” to the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star. “It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows,” Jonas said during the Happiness Continues concert film in 2020. “It’s my promise to Sophie.” On September 5, however, Jonas filed for divorce, officially setting the split in motion.

Here's a complete timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce.

October 2016: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner meet for the first time after the pop singer slides into her DMs. Jonas is 27 years old; Turner is 20. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner will tell Harper’s Bazaar UK in March 2019. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

May 1, 2019: Surprise! The pair elope in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

June 29, 2019: The pair have a more traditional wedding in Paris.

July 22, 2020: Turner and Jonas welcome their first child, a daughter named Willa.

July 2022: The pair welcome their second daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, almost exactly two years after having Willa.

August 14, 2023: Turner shares a sweet photo with Jonas on Instagram with the caption “🎵 long long New York nights 🎵.”

September 2, 2023: According to the TikTok account @culturework, a celebrity blind item says that Jonas is spotted without his wedding ring just one day before divorce reports break.

Story continues

However, Jonas can be seen wearing his ring in a photo with his brothers, which is posted to Instagram the same day. “Happy Labor Day weekend everyone,” he captions the pic. “This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow. 🤘”

September 3, 2023: After four years of marriage, TMZ reports that Jonas has had his team “consult” with two LA-based divorce lawyers with the intention of filing for divorce from the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star after six months of “serious problems.”

According to a source, Jonas—who is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers—has been taking care of the kids “pretty much all of the time” over the past three months as Turner films a project in the UK. Hours later, a source tells People that Jonas has, indeed, retained a divorce lawyer. Turner declined People's request for comment, and Jonas's team has not yet responded.

That night, Jonas is also spotted wearing his wedding ring during the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin.

September 5, 2023: Jonas officially files for divorce, Today confirms, stating in the documents that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Per the filing obtained by Today, he is asking for joint custody of the couple's two children, who have been primarily residing with him.

This post will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour