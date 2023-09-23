Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: A Complete Divorce Timeline

Say it ain't so! According to recent reports, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed toward divorce after four years of marriage.

On September 3, TMZ reported that the 34-year-old pop star had consulted divorce lawyers after six months of “serious problems.” The couple got married (twice) in 2019 and have since welcomed two daughters, though the famous parents do their best to keep their children out of the public eye.

Obviously, fans were devastated by the unconfirmed report, but there was a small inkling of hope: Not only did Jonas wear his wedding ring during the Jonas Brothers concert on September 3, but Page Six reported that the band still performed “Hesitate,” which Jonas previously described as a “love letter” to the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star. “It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows,” Jonas said during the Happiness Continues concert film in 2020. “It’s my promise to Sophie.”

On September 5, however, Jonas filed for divorce, officially setting the split in motion. Here's a complete timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce.

October 2016: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner meet for the first time after the pop singer slides into her DMs. Jonas is 27 years old; Turner is 20. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner will tell Harper’s Bazaar UK in March 2019. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

May 1, 2019: Surprise! The pair elope in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

June 29, 2019: The pair have a more traditional wedding in Paris.

July 22, 2020: Turner and Jonas welcome their first child, a daughter named Willa.

July 2022: The pair welcome their second daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, almost exactly two years after having Willa.

August 14, 2023: Turner shares a sweet photo with Jonas on Instagram with the caption “🎵 long long New York nights 🎵.”

Story continues

September 2, 2023: According to the TikTok account @culturework, a celebrity blind item says that Jonas is spotted without his wedding ring just one day before divorce reports break.

However, Jonas can be seen wearing his ring in a photo with his brothers, which is posted to Instagram the same day. “Happy Labor Day weekend everyone,” he captions the pic. “This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow. 🤘”

September 3, 2023: After four years of marriage, TMZ reports that Jonas has had his team “consult” with two LA-based divorce lawyers with the intention of filing for divorce from the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star after six months of “serious problems.”

According to a source, Jonas—who is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers—has been taking care of the kids “pretty much all of the time” over the past three months as Turner films a project in the UK. Hours later, a source tells People that Jonas has, indeed, retained a divorce lawyer. Turner declined People's request for comment, and Jonas's team has not yet responded.

That night, Jonas is also spotted wearing his wedding ring during the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin.

September 5, 2023: Jonas officially files for divorce, Today confirms, stating in the documents that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Per the filing obtained by Today, he is asking for joint custody of the couple's two children, who have been primarily residing with him.

September 6, 2023: Jonas and Turner release a joint statement, which they share simultaneously from their respective Instagram accounts.

The short statement is credited simply “from the two of us,” and says that the relationship was ended “mutually” and “amicably.” They also acknowledge the “speculative narratives” regarding the reason for the divorce, but state that the decision to split was a united one.

September 7, 2023: Page Six publishes photos of Jonas eating breakfast with his daughters at an outdoor restaurant in Los Angeles, which is particularly interesting considering how hard Turner has worked to keep paparazzi from taking pictures of her kids. We will not be linking out to the pictures.

According to a new report from TMZ, multiple sources say Jonas has been “less than supportive” of Turner, who was allegedly “struggling” after the birth of their second child. TMZ reports, “Our sources say, after their youngest child was born a year ago July, Sophie didn't want to leave their home…. She didn't want to be photographed or go to events. Nevertheless, she attended several events with Joe, but at one specific event, several people who were there said Sophie made it clear she was uncomfortable and didn't want to be there.”

Sources added that Jonas complained that Turner “needed to get out more.”

Meanwhile, People reports that the reason the kids have been staying with Jonas is because there is “more support” available to them while he tours with family than they would have in the UK, where Turner was shooting her latest project. “She has been shooting, which is why the kids have been with Joe,” the source said. “It's just been easier because she's been working for the kids to be with him because there's some more support at home and on the road with his family. It’s something they both agreed was best.”

The same day, the Daily Mail reports that Turner “downed cocktails and shots” on Saturday, September 2, at the wrap party for her latest project, the TV show Joan, which had just finished filming in the UK. They attributed this summary of events to bartender Hezron Stephenson, who works at DropShots (the bar where the wrap party was held) and who had shared photos of himself and Turner on social media.

The story surfaced days after a “source” leaked that Turner “liked to party,” while Jonas preferred to stay home with the kids. (This narrative, of course, is a thinly veiled attempt to smear Turner as a bad mother. More on that here.)

The bartender says he was “shocked” to find out about her divorce a few days after the party because of “how happy and relaxed she was.”

“But it also made sense because it was obvious when I was with Sophie that she wanted to return to her days of partying,” Stephenson tells the Mail. “I sensed that she was missing those times.”

September 8, 2023: Stephenson speaks out about the Daily Mail's characterization of his story in a video published on TikTok. “Everything's been spun in a terrible way and I feel like such a prick,” he says. “All this is my fault and I'm very sorry for it. It wasn't intentional.”

Stephenson covers a lot of ground in the four-minute TikTok video, noting that he didn't really know who Turner was or anything about her life before she came to the bar. He adds that the reason they had discussed clubs was because they learned they're from the same area—just normal small talk.

“It wasn't even a party,” Stephenson explains, countering the Mail's version of events. “It was literally, like, 40 people there—there were producers, executives, they were people that she was working with. And now it's been spun about like she was out on the set.” [Editor's note: “The set” is British slang for a party, and not the work-related kind.]

He also says that he asked permission to post the photos of Turner at the bar, and her team said yes. “Then two days later it gets about that she's getting a divorce,” he says.

“The annoying thing for me is obviously [her team] would've known that she was getting a divorce,” he continues. “Just because it wasn't publicized, they would've known what was going on. I kind of feel a little let down that we then posted the photos…and then were told that we have to take them down because of what was going on.”

As for her carefree demeanor in the photos, Stephenson says that she was simply obliging his requests to smile and pose for the cameras, and that, while she did enjoy some drinks with her colleagues, “she wasn't getting smashed.”

“She had maybe a couple of drinks. That mojito,” he said, referencing the drink in her hand in one of the photos, “she had probably like two of them, if that. We had a couple of shots together and then they left at two o'clock. She wasn't paralytic, she wasn't sitting there drowning in sorrows, forgetting children or anything like that. She was just finishing work and going home.”

“And for her to be painted like she's some kind of terrible parent,” he added, shaking his head. “I can't comment on that because I don't know her lifestyle, I don't know her like that. But what I do know is when I did meet her, she was very down-to-earth, very lovely, very approachable, very nice, and I feel very sorry that all this has come about from photos that I've posted.”

Watch the video below:

September 9, 2023: Joe Jonas makes his first solo public statement to fans during the Jonas Brothers concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. “It's been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it,” he told the crowd, per fan recordings. "Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

After his speech, Jonas appeared to shed a tear as he performed “Hesitate,” according to one fan video.

September 12, 2023: Turner is spotted back at work filming the upcoming series Joan in Spain for the first time since the news dropped, and she was rocking a totally new look. For the character, she wears a blonde bob and a massive back tattoo, both of which you can see here. (Actors in Europe are not on strike; she's not a scab!) As the outlet notes, Turner, who was photographed while taking a cigarette break, holds her phone, which has a Toy Story case on it. She and Joe got Buzz Lightyear tattoos together. My heart!

September 18, 2023: Turner and Jonas have lunch with their daughters in New York City.

September 20, 2023: Turner is spotted having dinner with Taylor Swift in NYC. Swift briefly dated Jonas in 2008 until he broke up with her over voicemail.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner go to dinner together at Via Carota in New York Backgrid

September 21, 2023: Turner sues Jonas for the “wrongful retention” of their two children in New York. According to Turner's petition, obtained by Today, Jonas blocked the actor from returning the couple's daughters to their “habitual residence in England.” She alleges that they had jointly decided to make Turner's home country their permanent residence back in April, and suggests that Jonas is currently withholding the girls' passports.

However, the most shocking news to come out of the legal filing was Turner's claim that she had learned that Jonas was filing for divorce only through the media. In the petition she says the couple “had an argument” on August 15 and discovered via the news on September 5 that he was moving forward with a divorce.

Soon after Turner filed her petition, Jonas's representatives released a statement to People regarding both the childcare conflict and Turner's accusation that she was blindsided by the divorce.

Representatives for Jonas called her petition “misleading” and insisted that the singer was “okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK.” Additionally, his reps claim, Jonas is unable to release his children to England with Turner because doing so would violate a previous court order issued in the state of Florida.

“The Florida court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children,” the statement reads. “Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

Regarding Turner's allegation that Jonas sprung the divorce on her, the statement says that Turner was “aware” of the proceedings. “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case,” the statement says. “Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce.”

During the Jonas Brothers’s show in Philadelphia on September 21, Joe uses his time onstage to shout out parents before performing “Little Bird,” a song that each brother has dedicated to their children.

“This next one is all about being a parent,” Joe says, per People. He adds a “good luck” to those who wish to become parents in the future.

Meanwhile, in New York, Turner steps out for dinner with Taylor Swift for the second time in one week.

Celebrity Style

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Reunited for Another Girls Night Out

Twice in one week\!

September 22, 2023: Jessica Chastain enters the chat, showing support for Turner by quote-tweeting an X.com post by renowned author Roxane Gay. “The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING,” Gay wrote. “And holding the children's passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh.”

Chastain shared the post, describing Gay as “The Oracle” and adding a white heart.

This post will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour