Sophie Turner gives a rare glimpse into her second pregnancy with hospital photo

After keeping her second pregnancy very much on the down-low, Sophie Turner gave fans a rare glimpse at her baby bump in a string of photos posted on Instagram yesterday.

"What a year," she captioned the post, which has since racked up over 1.5 million likes and features not one, not two, but three (yes, three!) photos of her second pregnancy. In the first snap, husband Joe Jonas lovingly cradles Sophie's baby bump, and in the second she shows off said baby bump with a well angled mirror selfie. The third photo shows the Game of Thrones star sitting in a hospital bed, with fans taking this as confirmation the pair have welcomed their new bundle of joy.

"Congratulations on a beautiful year!" a fan wrote in the comments section, as someone else said: "Seeing you in labour has brought me so much satisfaction... I’ve been wondering about that baby all year."

Sophie and her musician husband Joe welcomed their first daughter Willa in July 2020, just one year after they tied the knot in two 2019 ceremonies: a surprise, intimate wedding held at a Las Vegas chapel and a lavish ceremony, held in a French chateau.

Although the pair notoriously keep their private life just that, Sophie confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in a May interview with ELLE UK. "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," she said. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

