Sophie Turner Gives In And Finally Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos For Anniversary

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are marking two years as husband and wife by sharing previously unseen photos from their wedding day.

The couple tied the knot - first, legally with a Las Vegas ceremony presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator - and then with a picturesque ceremony at a French chateau.

Much of the wedding details were kept private at the time, all be it for a few glimpses of Turner's Louis Vuitton custom wedding gown, their dog in a suit and A-list guests like Maisie Williams and Ashley Graham attending a pre-wedding all white party in the days running up to the event.

On Tuesday the couple celebrated their anniversary and to mark the occasion Turner shared a series of never-before-seen photos from the day which show intimate moments between the couple, an extravagant wedding cake, the Jonas Brothers performing at the reception, the star's pre-wedding moments with her bridal party and the pre or post-wedding celebrations which included a very lavish pool party at the chateau.

'I mean… f*ck it, it’s been 2 years, [sic]' the Game of Thrones alum wrote on Instagram while sharing a selection of photos - one of which included her first dance with her husband.

Jonas joined in on the fun too, sharing pictures on Instagram of himself smoking cigars with his brothers, joining friend Diplo on the DJ set and another moment from the first dance routine.

Since tying the knot, Turner and Jonas have become proud parents to their first child, a daughter whose name is reportedly Willa.

