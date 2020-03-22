Sophie Turner Fiercely Criticises Evangeline Lily For Refusing To Practise Social-Distancing

Photo credit: Getty Images

From ELLE

Sophie Turner had some choice words for people who are not taking social-distancing seriously during 2020's coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Taking to her Instagram account on March 20, the X-Men actress engaged her followers in a livestreamed video on the social media platform.

The video - which featured her husband, 30-year-old singer Joe Jonas and a couple of fun distortion filters - contained some fiercely worded thoughts on people who have recently posited that they value their 'freedom' over the need to stay inside and practise social-distancing, during the pandemic.

The actress, who puts the word 'freedom' in air quotes, appears to be referencing the controversial comments made by Lost actress Evangeline Lilly.

In the post, the 40-year-old actress and mother, stated that she had just 'dropped [her] kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in.'

Eliciting responses which branded her irresponsible, she responded: 'I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over their freedom, some people value freedom over their lives' - suggesting that she valued the ability to be outside and to let her children socialise, over the importance of staying inside, avoiding large groups or maintaining a six foot space between people, as governments all over the world have advised.

In what seems to be a direct response to Lilly's 'freedom' message, Sophie Turner's critique went as follows:

'Stay inside. Don't be f***ing stupid, even if you count your 'freedom' over (I don't know, what is it) your health? I don't give a Fffff about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys.'

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

