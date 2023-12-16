Sophie Turner Is Feeling Peckish After Shopping with a Friend

Earlier this month, Sophie Turner was spotted spending time with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson amid her divorce from estranged husband Joe Jonas

Raw Image LTD/MEGA Sophie Turner kissing her friend Tabitha Doherty goodbye

Sophie Turner is bidding her loved ones a playful farewell!

Following an afternoon out shopping with friends, the Game of Thrones alum, 27, was spotted giving her friend Tabitha Doherty a kiss goodbye before going their separate ways in photos obtained by PEOPLE.

The longtime friends seemed to be in good spirits as they grabbed a smoothie following their shopping trip in Notting Hill, London.

Turner was dressed comfortably in a black coat, a teal-colored turtleneck sweater and blue leggings. She accessorized her outfit with a cream-colored tote bag and black sunglasses. Doherty wore a neutral-colored, plaid patterned coat with a matching sweater.

PEOPLE has reached out to Turner's rep for comment.

Turner's friendly smooch comes amid her new romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson and her divorce from her estranged husband Joe Jonas.

In early December, the X Men: Apocalypse star was seen cozying up to Pearson, 29, while taking a stroll in London in photos published by Page Six. The pair were seen smiling from ear to ear while holding hands and were also photographed sharing a kiss.

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage ; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson

The new couple was first spotted together in late October. At the time, they were photographed sharing a kiss while at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris. They were then seen at the Stade de France.



In September, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The filing claimed that Turner and Jonas' marriage "is irretrievably broken."

Turner then sued her estranged husband for wrongful retention, seeking for their two children to return to England, claiming that Jonas, 34, had withheld their passports. The complaint called for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," with Turner's legal team claiming the "wrongful retention" began on Sept. 20.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The "Sucker" artist responded to the complaint, issuing a statement that disputed her claims and said he believed they had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan. The exes have since reached a temporary custody agreement of their daughters.



"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK," the former couple said in a joint statement. "We look forward to being great co-parents."



