Sophie Turner Drops ‘Wrongful Retention’ Claim Against Joe Jonas 3 Months After Reaching Custody Agreement

On Wednesday, the court dismissed the 'Game of Thrones' star's "wrongful retention" filing against the singer, whom she shares two daughters with

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has dropped the "wrongful retention" claims against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, in regards to the custody of their two daughters.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, a U.S. judge approved to dismiss the filing after both stars signed a consent plan that was approved by a U.K. judge last week.

Last September, Turner, 27, sued Jonas for wrongful retention. She alleged that Jonas, 34, was withholding their daughters' passports and not allowing them to return to England. The former couple share Delphine, 18 months, and Willa, 3. The complaint against the musician called for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," with Turner's legal team asserting the "wrongful retention" began on Sept. 20.

On Wednesday, Jonas and Turner agreed to have the filing dismissed "with prejudice, and without attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs and/or disbursements awarded to either party" after their parenting agreement in the U.K. was approved on Jan. 11.

Prior to the dismissal and following Turner’s September filing, Jonas released a statement disputing her claims the next day. At the time, the singer said that he believed the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan.

On Sept. 25, 2023, the two reached a temporary agreement to keep their two daughters in New York City, according to documents filed in New York and obtained by PEOPLE.

The interim consent order stated that Turner and Jonas were ordered to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

After the interim consent order, the former couple then reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters on Oct. 10, 2023.

The two then released a joint statement. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK." The statement concluded: "We look forward to being great co-parents."

The temporary custody agreement laid out their custody beyond the interim consent order and into early 2024. Delphine and Willa remained in Turner’s care from Oct. 9 to 21 and were permitted to travel to England and throughout the U.S.

Then, both girls were with Jonas from Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, with the same travel permissions extended to him. The couple then alternated custody of their daughters into the new year.

On Jan. 7, Delphine and Willa returned to New York after spending the holidays in England with Turner.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France.

On Sept. 5, the musician filed for a dissolution of marriage in Miami from his wife of four years. The filing claimed that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Per the divorce filing, the couple have a prenup in place.

The couple first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019.

