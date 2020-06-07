Sophie Turner Claps Back at Critic After Attending Protest: 'This Is About Changing the System'

Sophie Turner is using her platform to fight against racial injustice.

On Saturday, the Game of Thrones alum, 24, posted photos and videos from a Black Lives Matter protest she attended with husband Joe Jonas in Los Angeles.

In one image, the actress held up a sign reading “White silence is violence,” and in another clip, she filmed the crowd chanting while taking a knee, a nod to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who protested against police brutality and systemic racism.

“No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter,” Turner wrote alongside the post.

Although many of Turner’s followers stood in solidarity with the movement, others spoke critically of the protests that continued across the nation.

“I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?" wrote one user, seemingly referring to the four policemen who were present at the time of George Floyd's death.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder. The other three officers, who have also been fired, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Responding to the user's comment, Turner explained in her comment, which appears to have since been deleted, that “this isn’t just about those 4 cops.”

“This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years,” she wrote, according to fan accounts. “This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”

Turner also spoke out against police brutality against pregnant women, sharing a link to a petition about a California woman named Emerald Black, who recently filed a lawsuit against the police. In the lawsuit, Black alleges that while she was pregnant last year, officers pulled her over and “stomped on her stomach,” which caused her to have a miscarriage, according to The Mercury News.

“Swipe up to sign the petition calling for an investigation into the police officers responsible,” Turner wrote on her Instagram Story.

Last week, Turner also spoke out in support of racial justice. "My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with those speaking out against racism and fighting for justice and equality. Silence is not an option," she wrote.

"While my voice is not one that needs to be heard, I want to highlight some of those we should listen to," she continued, going on to list the Instagram accounts of a number of black activists and authors.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.

• National Cares Mentoring Movement (caresmentoring.org) provides social and academic support to help black youth succeed in college and beyond.