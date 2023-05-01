Sophie Turner advocates for her kids’ privacy after accidentally posting daughter on Instagram

Sophie Turner is explaining how a video of her daughter made it on Instagram – despite the actress shielding her kids on social media for years.

"Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram stories," the "Game of Thrones" actress wrote in her Instagram story Monday. "We have always advocated for our kids' rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private."

Turner shares two daughters with her singer husband Joe Jonas: Willa, born in 2020, and another daughter born in 2022, whose name remains private.

Sophie Turner posted a video of her daughter to her Instagram story – something she now regrets.

Turner concluded the post: "If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video.

She is one of many celebrities who advocate for their children's privacy, including Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, Diane Kruger and Chris Pratt, among others.

Turner spoke out about this issue on Instagram two years ago: "It's (expletive) creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."

