Sophie sends message to mark World Autism Day

The Countess of Wessex said not enough people understand what it is like to be autistic and how hard life can be without support.

Sophie, patron of the National Autistic Society, spoke out to mark World Autism Day.

The countess thanked those supporting autistic people around the country in the message, which was released by Buckingham Palace.

She said: “Today is World Autism Day, and as Patron of the National Autistic Society, it’s fantastic to see the brilliant young people, adults and organisations who have spent this week celebrating what makes them different, and promoting a better understanding of autism.

The Countess of Wessex (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

“Almost everyone has heard of autism, but not enough people understand what it’s actually like to be autistic: the different perspectives, passions and skills autistic people can have, and how hard life can be if you don’t have the right support.

“That is why today, and World Autism Acceptance Week this week, is so important. It gives us the opportunity to get talking about autism, and to learn more about what it’s like to be autistic, from autistic people.

“I want to thank everyone who has shared their stories and experiences, and all those who work tirelessly to support autistic people across the UK.”