Sophie Morgan: ‘A car crash left me paraplegic – now I celebrate every year that I survived’

It may sound strange to mark the 20th anniversary of becoming a paraplegic in a car crash with a motorbike trip across the US, but that’s exactly how Sophie Morgan chose to celebrate.

Last week, the 38-year-old TV presenter completed riding her red three-wheeled CanAm Spyder across South Dakota and wound up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the largest of its kind in the world.

Today she is scheduled to arrive in the Yosemite National Park, before pushing on to Los Angeles, where she is planning a big party at the Bike Shed in Los Angeles (“an iconic bikers’ location”), on the day of the anniversary itself.

She is going all out this year, but Morgan has always thrown a party to mark the last day she walked. Like many members of the disabled community, she says she has two birthdays: the day she was born and the last day she walked.

On the night of August 17, 2003, after collecting her A-level results, Morgan, excited to have gained the grades to read law at Manchester University, drove four friends to a party. The car spun out of control on a country road and flipped into a field. Her passengers were unharmed, but she broke her back.

“It’s not that I’m celebrating being paralysed each year,” she says. “It’s more that I – and many in the disabled community who’ve been through similar traumas – are celebrating we’ve survived.

“I have to make the most out of living twice. I’m not going to waste it, so I check in on it every year.”

Yet this anniversary trip had a rocky start at Heathrow, when the dispatcher refused to load her legally-permitted, battery-charged wheelchair attachment onto the Washington DC-bound plane.

The subsequent argument, which Morgan – supported by the captain and cabin crew – only won because she was so sure of her rights, meant the flight departed an hour late. “It was exhausting and infuriating,” she sighs.

It’s also nothing new. Morgan has been rigorously pushing her Rights on Flights campaign, encouraging the Civil Aviation Authority to heavily fine airlines who let down disabled travellers, and to abolish the cap on compensation airlines need to pay out for lost or damaged wheelchairs and mobility aids.

“I’ve probably had every kind of extreme experience you could have on an aeroplane, whether it be starving and dehydrating myself because there’s no access to the toilet and being told to wear a nappy, to being denied boarding because I have what’s deemed as the wrong equipment.”

“[The list] goes on and I am far from the only one,” she says. The catalyst for her campaign was the breaking of her £8000 wheelchair by British Airways in February.

After voicing her frustrations on ITV’s Loose Women, where she’s a regular panellist, Morgan joined forces with SNP MP Marion Fellows, and quickly garnered 100 cross-party MPs’ signatures which the pair delivered to Downing Street.

“Incidentally, there’s no permanent step-free access to No 10,” she says.

In June, the government promised to introduce laws honouring her demands. Yet Morgan says this as a partial victory. “My reaction was bittersweet because it came with a caveat: ‘When parliamentary time allows’.

We’re certainly celebrating it as a win, but at the same time you think, ‘Oh, what are we waiting for?’”

Morgan’s also touched by how many airline staff have thanked her. “They say, ‘We need more training. We see how you guys suffer and we want to do better.’ They’re on the front line with us, dragging us into toilets, seeing us crying, falling, losing our equipment and all the frustrations that go with that when it’s often out of their hands.”

The campaign’s been part of a tremendous year for the upbeat and hyper-articulate Morgan, who is in non-stop demand, travelling constantly to showcase accessible destinations to her 98,000 Instagram followers and in her new column for Condé Nast Traveler.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s still f---ing hard work being paralysed, but although it took a long time I now know this is what I was meant to be,” she beams.

Yet Morgan is clear – hers is no tidy story of triumph over tragedy. She faces continual setbacks – a decades-old abscess from an allergic reaction to a plaster means she never knows when she might be confined to bed rest on her front to prevent it worsening.

“Mine is a story of adapting to circumstances, no matter what, even when they’re really out of my control. There’s no positive attitude that’s going to override these physical situations, but they are a motivator.

“To an extent they’re why I push as far as I can. Either these things stop you living your life or they make you live your life.”

The self-confessed “wild child” grew up in East Sussex with her younger brother and parents. For years after the crash, she endured huge physical discomfort by refusing to acknowledge her physical limitations.

“There’s a pressure on disabled people to fit tropes and I was guilty of the – ‘I can do anything, don’t get in my way, don’t call me disabled’ trope, when you are vulnerable and do need help.

“But there was so much stigma attached to being in a wheelchair – it was something for old or sick people, it wasn’t for young, fun, adventurous, athletic people so I felt very embarrassed about it, especially around young men. I didn’t want pity, to be judged. to be abandoned and rejected, so I was like, ‘God no, I’m not different’.”

Publishing her heartbreakingly frank memoir Driving Forwards, last year brought her “huge catharsis.” She says: “It helped me come to terms with the fact I can love my disability and hate it at the same time.”

Still, Morgan’s youthful bloody-mindedness led to her broadcasting career. Within months of leaving hospital, she was driving, ski-mobiling in Canada and won a place at art school.

She persuaded BBC producers to allow her to join a group of disabled people on a televised trek across Central America, which led to her hosting three Paralympic Games for Channel 4. Most recently, she has achieved her ambition of hosting shows without making reference to her disability.

Her paralysis has resulted in “very, very, very close” bonds with family and friends. What’s trickier is romantic love. “Those power dynamics are much harder to navigate.”

She’s spoken of her frustration at “settling” for second-best relationships and appealing to a type of man who enjoys being seen as a “saviour.”

“I’ve tolerated c--- because I thought that’s what I had to do. But I’m very, very happy about being single, which is unusual because in the past I was all, ‘Oh God, nobody loves me.’

“Now I like being on my own. It’s fun, I’m free and I can do what I want and go where I want and I don’t have that lonely feeling.”

Much of Morgan’s optimism comes from disabled people’s growing activism – take Paralympic champion Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who’s been a loud critic of plans to close station ticket offices and the BBC’s Frank Gardner, who’s also been vocal about UK airports’ “consistently c--- treatment” of wheelchair users.

“There’s a sense of pride in the disabled community now,” she says. Their cause has been boosted by social media platforms, where they can voice frustrations and express their personalities.

“If I’d had social media 20 years ago I’d have come to terms much quicker with being disabled. I look at these girls in their 20s, who’ve got spinal injuries, talking about their lives so candidly.

They come from a generation where it’s just that little bit cooler to be different, when I carried so much shame for such a long time.”

More work needs to be done. “Pick any issue with disability and there’s a fight to be had. I’ve had problems in so many areas.”

For now, she’s reflecting on her road trip, which saw her paragliding, mountain biking, kayaking and going to a rodeo “to find a cowboy.”

Musing on her travels, Morgan notes the ease of disabled living in California: “It’s little things that are so frustrating in the UK, like if I meet someone online and want to go on a date it’s so awkward.

“I have to worry about how to get to the place; if the other person organises it, is it going to be accessible; is there going to be a loo? In America I don’t have to think about that at all.”

Often Morgan has asked herself if she was magically given the chance to walk again, would she take it. “At the beginning I was desperate to find a way out. But the ghost of who I used to be doesn’t live with me in the way it used to, and I’ve realised that the walking version of me would be really impressed with who I am now as a person.

“I feel very empowered. Walking again would make life easier, but it wouldn’t make life better.”