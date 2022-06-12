Sophie Marceau: ‘I know it was wrong... but I wanted the good parts’

Helen Brown
·7 min read
‘Some parts of me are forever stuck at 13’: French actress Sophie Marceau - Getty
‘Some parts of me are forever stuck at 13’: French actress Sophie Marceau - Getty

“I’m not scared to bring dark, difficult subjects into the light,” says Sophie Marceau. Whether it’s the abuse of women in the film industry (which makes her “angry sometimes, angry often”) or assisted dying – the subject of her affecting new film, Everything Went Fine – Marceau believes we should “always be wondering and asking big questions out loud. It is in my nature to do this. I am not one to obey orders – c’est pas moi!”

On the phone from her apartment in Paris, the 55-year-old French actress – who found international fame in the 1990s opposite Mel Gibson in Braveheart and as Bond villain Elektra King in The World Is Not Enough – sounds purposeful. She’s just back from Cannes, where she strode the red carpet in a spectacular scarlet cape and felt energised by the festival’s “ambience of youth and creativity”.

Marceau – who made her debut in 1980 aged just 13, as a fun-loving schoolgirl in La Boum (The Party) – has also been buoyed by the critical reception for her superbly understated performance in Everything Went Fine, in a role written specifically for her by French art house darling François Ozon.

She plays Emmanuele, a writer whose 85-year-old father, André (André Dussollier), suffers a debilitating stroke – then asks her to help him die. In a series of flashbacks we are shown how the powerful businessman once bullied and belittled his young daughter so severely that she fantasised about killing him. But when he asks her to end his life, she finds things aren’t so easy – on either an emotional or practical level.

It’s a defiantly unglamorous film, featuring fountains of phlegm and hands shaking with Parkinson’s, and viewers might be surprised to find such a celebrated beauty as Marceau in it. Looking back through her old interviews, I’m struck by journalists’ tendency to objectify her, swooning over her “eyes that you might write poetry about” and “thick glossed hair that tempts the fingers”. One writer called Marceau “the most distractingly sexy woman I have ever met”.

Marceau with Pierce Brosnan The World Is Not Enough - Image.net
Marceau with Pierce Brosnan The World Is Not Enough - Image.net

“Better than a knock in the face, huh?” Marceau laughs, when I ask if such comments ever bothered her. “I’m not going to complain about being told I’m beautiful. It’s always pleasant to hear. But I’ve always been aware that beauty is temporary and I don’t want to get trapped by it.” She compares beauty to wealth. “You see those super-rich people, how horrible they feel when they lose a little money. All they can think is: I was rich-er! It’s ridiculous to be like that. If you can only focus on what you lose you do not see how much you have.”

She softens. “I’m getting older. I can never be more beautiful than I was and it would be sick to chase that. I need to be free in my work and that means feeling the emotions – not thinking about my wrinkles.”

Everything Went Fine is Marceau’s second film in as many months – though it could hardly be more different from I Love America, a frothy Amazon Prime rom-com in which she plays a divorced French film director looking for love in Los Angeles. “In French we don’t have this word ‘date’ – doesn’t exist,” her character. “Either we f--- or we don’t.” Today Marceau, who spent a few “very unhappy” years living in America early in her career before returning to France, tells me she relishes her Gallic identity whenever work takes her back to the US.

“We should not force ourselves to adapt to other cultures,” she says. “I feel so French in America. So French! I smoke. I don’t always wait for the green light to cross the road. I need to be seated to eat my meals. I speak out over there about religion, sex, politics… I love that. It makes salt in my life!”

Marceau sounds happy – but when I suggest that she has found contentment, she bridles. The daughter of a lorry driver and a shop assistant, she tells me she struggled with her early fame and blames it for her enduring loneliness. “When you get famous so young, you protect yourself by creating a bubble around your vulnerability,” she says. “The price you pay for safety is isolation. I see it now in the eyes of so many celebrities. The more famous they get the more lonely they become.”

Marceau with André Dussollier in Everything Went Fine - Mandarin Films
Marceau with André Dussollier in Everything Went Fine - Mandarin Films

She looks back with “sadness” on her teenage years, during which La Boum and its sequel, released two years later, made her a household name in France. Fame was such “a violent shock. I was overwhelmed. My family was overwhelmed. My face was on the cover of magazines but people were confusing me with the character I played. I don’t really know how I got through it. My parents kept my feet on earth, just enough, and they tried to make sure I was treated fairly but I remember the humiliation of some casting sessions.”

She recalls the distress she felt “as a 16-year-old girl, when those 50- to 60-year-old guys asked me: ‘Take off your shirt because it’s a sexy scene.’ They would order me as though I were nothing. You can’t use your age or authority to ask a young girl to undress. No way! I know it was wrong. But also, I was many times unsure what to do. I was an actress and I wanted the good parts. I understand why girls are taken advantage of.”

When pushed on the effect of the MeToo movement, Marceau says she’s aware that “the changes have been a little radical, a little violent. But it was necessary and I’m glad that women have louder voices and more authority now.”

Marceau was still a teenager when she began a 16-year relationship with Andrzej Zulawski, a Polish film director 26 years her senior. (Their son, Vincent, was born in 1995.) I wonder if Marceau ever felt exploited by Zulawski, but she tells me she saw him as a “shield” who offered “protection” from the public scrutiny which she still feels left “some parts of me forever stuck at 13. I feel very old and very young at the same time. I’ve been working for 43 years, but I haven’t matured like other people.”

In 2001, Marceau left Zulawski for Jim Lemley, an American producer; their daughter, Juliette, was born the following year. She later spent seven years with the American actor Christopher Lambert.

Zulawski died of cancer in 2016, Marceau’s mother died in 2017 and her father in 2020. “Everything changes when someone close to you is between life and death,” she tells me. “You are turned upside down. I accompanied my parents to the hospital and I think that makes ideas of death easier. In France the [health] services are very good and the doctors and nurses came to care for them at home. And I was with them.” She takes a breath. “I think the most terrible thing that happened in the pandemic was that people died alone.”

‘Shield’: Marceau pictured with Andrzej Zulawski in 1986 - Getty
‘Shield’: Marceau pictured with Andrzej Zulawski in 1986 - Getty

Marceau says that the loss of her parents exacerbated the loneliness she first felt when she became famous – and it has intensified further since her children have left home, even though that’s “what you want, as a parent. You want them to fly on their own wings. It means you have done your job.”

Working on Everything Went Fine spurred her to talk to both her children about what she’d want them to do in the event of her death.

“It’s a disturbing subject,” she admits. “We all like to think we’re immortal. But it’s good to have a consciousness of those issues, or your death could be stolen from you. You need to discuss your wishes and your beliefs. You need to be honest about what you want for your body, your soul.”

Marceau stops short of telling me if she could ever imagine choosing to end her own life, like André in the film, but she will say that it seems “bizarre” to her “that people are shocked if you ask for that control. Isn’t it a good thing when a person knows exactly how and when he wants to die? You might agree or disagree but it’s not your life or your body. You have to respect their choice. It’s one less problem for the family.

“I haven’t figured it out yet, how I want to die,” she adds. “But I’m thinking about it…”

‘Everything Went Fine’ is in cinemas from Friday June 17

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Get it, girl! An ode to the T. rex, the true unsung hero of the 'Jurassic World' franchise

    A cinema staple since 1993's 'Jurassic Park,' the Tyrannosaurus rex proves she's the franchise's unsung hero in 'Jurassic World Dominion.' (Spoilers!)

  • Feds to give B.C. $207M to help cover costs resulting from wildfires in 2021

    Emergency Preparednesss Minister Bill Blair announced Friday that the federal government would give British Columbia an “advanced payment” of $207 million to help cover the costs caused by the destructive wildfires that tore through the province in 2021. Blair also announced support for several B.C. First Nations and said the total ask from the province was $414 million.

  • TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19: 'You Will Be Missed Dearly'

    Cooper Noriega died on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Melt Down When Bryce Dallas Howard Admits She’s Still Never Seen ‘Happy Days’: ‘Go to Commercial!’ (Video)

    Don't worry though, she's seen "The Andy Griffith Show"

  • Fox News Didn’t Air the Jan. 6 Hearing, and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

    Commercial-free Fox bested CNN in overall viewers, but finished third in key news demo of adults 25-54 behind both CNN and MSNBC.

  • Cooper Noriega death: TikTok star dies aged 19

    Days before he died, Noriega had opened up about his struggles with mental health and addiction

  • Kate Middleton can't get enough of these $124 & Other Stories jeans — and neither can I

    The $124 Favourite Cut is billed as being "everything you’re looking for in a pair of classic jeans."

  • 50 years later, 'Napalm Girl' has a message for children in Ukraine

    Kim Phuc Phan Thi has had quite a week. She marked the 50-year anniversary of a Pultizer Prize-winning photo of herself as a nine-year-old girl, running naked in a Vietnam street after a napalm attack by the South Vietnamese on June 8, 1972. Media from around the world have called to talk to her and the photographer who took the image, Nick Ut, and the photo has circulated once more on social media. The image, titled "The Terror of War" but better known as "Napalm Girl," has persisted as a symbo

  • Gabriel Moreno shows glimpses of elite talent in Blue Jays debut

    Gabriel Moreno quickly showed why he's viewed as one of the best prospects in baseball.

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.