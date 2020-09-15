Sophie Mackintosh interview: ‘There is this huge physical trauma of having a baby that no one talks about'

Mackintosh writes with a language drawn from the body. Like a loose tooth finally tugged free by a piece of string or the gentle pulse of blood expelled from a papercut, there is a sense of corporal catharsis in her books. Her latest sci-fi novel has a pregnant narrator trying to escape a quasi-totalitarian regime. But Mackintosh is not concerned with the pregnancy glow nor the baby bump: instead, she is fascinated by the skin that stretches taut over blue veins, the discolouration of flesh. “There is this huge physical trauma of having a baby that no one talks about,” she says.

Today over Zoom, Mackintosh, 32, is wearing red lipstick and a demeanour several shades rosier than the dark matter of her novels. Her list of published works is short, but already they’ve left a mark: her breakthrough novel The Water Cure, about a family who sequesters themselves on an island as protection against literal toxicity carried by men, was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2018. It established the Welsh writer’s macabre strand of so-called “feminist dystopia”, a genre that includes writers like Louise Erdrich, Leni Zumas, Bina Shah and Margaret Atwood, to whom she is routinely compared. At the time it was a buzzy phrase in fiction but Mackintosh doesn’t want to be limited by such a trend.

“The issue isn’t so much with the term but people’s expectations of the genre,” she says with the weariness of an author who takes every Goodreads review to heart. “I’ve had people read the book and say, ‘This is just a terrible Handmaid’s Tale’, even though it’s nothing like it,” she says before caveating her frustration: “I think I’m just really conscious of disappointing people.”

Blue Ticket, her recently released book, certainly hasn’t disappointed, impressionistic and haunting in equal measure. Like The Handmaid’s Tale, it deals with the politics of reproduction: set in an unnamed place at an unnamed time, the story follows young Calla, who, on the day of her first period, is allocated a ticket by the government. A white ticket means her fate is to bear children; blue and she is forbidden by law. After feeling initial relief at drawing blue (being denied motherhood in this society is equal to being permitted a career, a sex life, freedom), Calla is consumed by a desire to do the thing she is prohibited from doing.

Upon closer inspection, though, the similarities between Blue Ticket and The Handmaid’s Tale fall short. Where feminist dystopias typically fill in the gaps between our world and their fictitious ones, taking care with great detail (and sometimes a heavy hand) to outline the hazardous path society is careening down, Mackintosh doesn’t bother. Calla, for example, exists as if in a video game. Her immediate surroundings are intensely detailed, but anything beyond that is blurry, perhaps not even written into existence at all.

“Readers get disappointed by my lack of world-building,” says Mackintosh. “They want me to talk about the societies I create and how these scenarios came to be but the world is just a tool to drive the narrative,” she says. “Calla is the character and the world is just there as a helpful prod in the right direction. The character is always the point.” And who can fault her? With characters so fully written – thin-skinned and fleshy and all-feeling – there is little desire to look beyond the peripheries anyway.

