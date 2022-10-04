Sophie’s hugs for pioneering surgeon who treats Congolese rape survivors

Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter
·2 min read

The Countess of Wessex has warmly embraced world-renowned surgeon and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr Denis Mukwege during her visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

A smiling Sophie put her arms out and hugged Dr Mukwege, who greeted her at Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, South Kivu Province.

Royal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo
Sophie greets Dr Denis Mukwege at Panzi Hospital in Bukavu (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dr Mukwege was honoured for his work helping sexually abused women at the hospital he founded.

He has treated thousands who have been raped amid fighting between armed groups seeking to control some of the central African nation’s vast mineral wealth.

Royal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo
The pair embrace outside the hospital (Jane Barlow/PA

Sophie was shown first-hand the pioneering and critical medical treatment provided to those who have endured brutal, conflict-related sexual violence and trauma.

She toured the hospital, including its newly opened operating room, spent time with some of the survivors being cared for at the Panzi, and spoke to its team of experts.

At one point, Sophie looked moved as she held both her hands crossed to her chest as she sat and spoke to one woman who was lying on a hospital bed.

Royal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo
Sophie meeting medical staff and survivors on a post-op ward at Panzi Hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)

The countess was meeting medical staff and survivors on a post-op ward.

She was also pictured wearing disposable blue medical scrubs as she listened intently while being shown around.

Royal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo
The countess with Dr Mukwege at the hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)

Some 3,500 babies born of sexual violence in conflict are delivered there each year, and Sophie also heard about the vital support given to the mothers.

The Panzi Foundation has supported more than 70,000 survivors of conflict-related sexual violence since 1999.

Royal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo
Sophie meeting medical staff and survivors (Jane Barlow/PA)

The countess is the first member of the royal family to travel to the DRC after visiting at the request of the Foreign Office.

She is being accompanied by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Prime Minister’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict.

Royal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo
The countess with Lord Ahmad and Dr Mukwege (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sophie has publicly committed herself to supporting the UK’s work helping victims of rape, sexual violence and exploitation in war.

Latest Stories

  • Dress of the day: The £45 ‘all rounder’ to add to your autumn wardrobe

    Flattering and affordable, this M&S autumn midi is a keeper you'll love for years.

  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex Becomes First British Royal to Visit Democratic Republic of the Congo

    Sophie traveled to the African country to address the harrowing impact of sexual and gender-based violence while supporting survivors

  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex becomes first Royal to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo

    The Countess of Wessex has become the first member of the Royal family to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Buckingham Palace has said.

  • Portugal abuse cases mount amid questions over Nobel bishop

    LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Clergy sexual abuse cases are casting a pall over the Catholic Church in Portugal, ensnaring senior officials even as authorities scramble to explain why shelter was given to a Nobel Peace Prize-winning bishop at the center of sexual misconduct allegations. Senior Catholic leaders apologized over the weekend for decades of abuse and cover-up — current estimates number around 400 cases — with the archbishop of Lisbon begging the faithful to not lose faith in the church. “B

  • Diana Panorama interview: BBC settles with Earl Spencer aide

    Alan Waller claimed false documents were used by Martin Bashir to win the late princess's trust.

  • How did Elvis Presley die? What you need to know about the rock legend's death and health.

    Elvis Presley died at 42 years old. His death was the result of a "cardiac arrhythmia." He had health problems, such as severe constipation, diabetes.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that