Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Feeling 'Much Better' After Coronavirus Battle

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau appears at a rally for her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Oct. 11, 2019, in Burnaby, B.C. The mother of three says she has received a "clear bill of health" after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 12. (Photo: Stephane Mahe/REUTERS)

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s prime minister, says she has recovered from COVID-19 after falling ill earlier this month.

She revealed the news on her social media accounts on Saturday evening.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The good news is I have a clear bill of health now,” Grégoire Trudeau said in an Instagram video. “So I’m super happy. So it’s all good.”

READ MORE

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Prime Minister In Self-Isolation

Donald Trump Calls Sophie Gregoire Trudeau A ‘Great Lady’ Following Coronavirus Test

Trudeau, Trump In Sharp Contrast Amid Fight Against Coronavirus

The former TV host said her symptoms are now gone and went on to thank fellow Canadians for their words of support.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she wrote on Facebook.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” she continued.

“I strongly believe that science AND compassion will get us through this crisis.”

The mother of three from Montreal was one of the first high-profile people to contract the novel coronavirus.

She tested positive on March 12 after returning from the U.K. with flu-like symptoms and a low fever, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Grégoire Trudeau’s symptoms were described as mild as she remained in isolation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also self-isolated for 14 days on doctor’s orders, but he insisted he was in good health and experienced no symptoms.

We need to learn that we are all interconnected. That we are all in this together. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

It’s unclear exactly how Grégoire Trudeau contracted the highly contagious virus. She participated in a WE Day event in London earlier this month. Actor Idris Elba also attended the function and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues

“We’re going through some really rough times, some really difficult times, and we’re going to stick through it together,” Grégoire Trudeau said.

“We need to learn that we are all interconnected. That we are all in this together.”

As of Saturday, there are 5,625 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Canada. More than 575,000 cases and over 26,000 deaths have been reported worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Earlier on HuffPost:

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.