Sophie Ellis-Bextor pays tribute after 'cruel' death of stepfather

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs live on stage at Camp Bestival 2014 (PA)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has penned an emotional tribute after the “cruel” death of her stepfather.

The singer, 41, told her fans her stepdad John Leach passed away last week.

Calling him “the loveliest person”, the star revealed that she wrote her 2013 song Young Blood about Leach and her mum, former Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis.

Sharing a picture of her stepfather on Instagram, Ellis-Bextor wrote: “This is my step-dad, John.

“He’s been a big part of my life since I was small.

“I can’t believe it’s true but he died last week.

“It wasn’t unexpected but it was cruel.”

She went on: “Still, the love he and my mum created is all around our family and that stays on forever. Their marriage was truly inspirational - in fact, I wrote Young Blood about them.

“I feel so lucky to have been brought up around that and to have been raised by him, too. He was honestly the loveliest person. Kind, good, funny, smart, subtle, solid and clear.”

Janet Ellis and John Leach attend the PINKTOBER Women Of Rock Charity Concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2009 (Jon Furniss/WireImage)

The star said while she would “always be sad” that her stepfather is no longer here, she was “thankful for all he’s done for us and for so, so many happy memories”.

“Love is the most mighty thing of all and it outlives everything,” she added.

Many of Ellis-Bextor’s fans expressed their condolences on social media after she shared her sad news.

One post was from singer Louise Redknapp, who wrote: “Thinking of you and so lovely to see you, big kisses to you and all your family x.”

TV star Ellis had Sophie with her first husband Robin Bextor.

She later married Leach, and the couple had two children together.