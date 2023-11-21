Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Sparkles in Aquamarine Tiara at Palace Banquet

The Duchess of Edinburgh seems to reach for blue-hued jewels for royal occasions

Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 21.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh is shining at the latest state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, wore her Aquamarine Tiara for the state banquet that capped the first day of the South Korean state visit to the U.K. King Charles and Queen Camilla are hosting the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, for a three-day stay, and continued tradition by throwing a diplomatic dinner on the first night.

Sophie arrived in something else special: her coronation gown! The Duchess of Edinburgh recycled the bespoke cream Suzannah Crabb dress that she first wore to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in May.

Exclusively speaking to PEOPLE, Crabb said she wanted to make "something unique, iconic, but in a quiet way" and wanted Sophie to "feel amazing and confident" in the dress. Crabb is known for her classic and feminine designs, and incorporated a few “gentle British touches,” taking inspiration from London-based ceramic artist Rachel Dein for the design of the floral embroidery.

Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 21.

"I kept thinking this would make the most amazing embroidery," Crabb told PEOPLE at the time, adding that she discovered the artist at the Chelsea Flower Show — a staple on the royal calendar. "I thought this would be a really beautifully unique thing to do, and it's created purely by British craftsmanship,” she added.

Royal watchers got a better glimpse of the gown at the state banquet, as it had been mostly concealed beneath the blue robes she wore to the crowning ceremony. Fans got a full look at the custom creation in one of the group coronation portraits that the palace released after, though the official picture was taken from a distance!

Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Edward and Sophie on the May 6 coronation day.

Like her coronation gown, Sophie’s tiara might look familiar, as it’s a favorite in her jewelry box. According to The Court Jeweller, the striking sparkler with a large center gem with wave-like arrays of diamonds was made especially for Sophie. The royal first debuted it at the enthronement festivities for Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2005 and has twinkled in it ever since.

In an interesting twist, the tiara is convertible, and can alternatively be worn as a necklace. Sophie styled it this way for a London gala in 2006, with the diamond waves cascading down.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla both sparkled in rarely-seen tiaras from the royal vault, which they had not worn before! The Princess of Wales, 41, wore the Strathmore Rose Tiara previously worn by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, while Queen Camilla, 75, sported Queen Elizabeth’s Burmese Ruby and Diamond Tiara.

The Duchess of Edinburgh most recently wore it for the state banquet celebrating the state visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the U.K. in November 2022.

The royal seems to reach for blue-hued jewels, borrowing Queen Elizabeth's aquamarine ribbon tiara to wear for the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill in 2013.

Sophie was famously close to Queen Elizabeth, and it was a full-circle moment when she received the Duchess of Edinburgh title formerly held by her late mother-in-law.

Chris Jackson/Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in the Aquamarine Tiara in November 2022.

On the eve of his wedding in 1947 to then-Princess Elizabeth, Prince Philip was made the Duke of Edinburgh, Baron Greenwich and Earl of Merioneth, the Royal Collection Trust reported. The newlyweds were known as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh until the Queen acceded the throne in 1952, while Prince Philip retained his Duke of Edinburgh styling throughout life.

It was previously believed that the dukedom of Edinburgh would eventually pass to Prince Edward; the title returned to the crown following Prince Philip's death in April 2021. The third and youngest son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones became the Earl and Countess of Wessex after they married in 1999. On Edward and Sophie's wedding day, Buckingham Palace even indicated that the Edinburgh appellation was earmarked for them, The Times reported.

After months of speculation following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, King Charles announced on Prince Edward’s 59th birthday that he conferred the Duke of Edinburgh title on his younger brother. Sophie became the Duchess of Edinburgh in the same sweep.

The couple visited Edinburgh that day for the first time with their new titles, with Edward calling it a "very special and slightly overwhelming day." He then sweetly referred to Sophie as "my wife and Duchess," prompting laughs from the crowd.

