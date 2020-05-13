Sophie, Countess of Wessex rolls up her sleeves and packs food parcels for nurses on coronavirus front line

Sophie has been volunteering near her home in Windsor. (Getty Images)

The Countess of Wessex spent International Nurses Day packing and delivering food parcels for healthcare staff near her home.

Sophie, who has been volunteering privately throughout the coronavirus pandemic, worked with Nourish Our Nurses on Tuesday, meeting nurses, midwives and other medics.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

She helped the team of 16 volunteers pack and deliver 200 bags to St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey, Surrey, close to her Windsor home.

The countess also placed golden envelopes with extra treats in some of the parcels, including vouchers for afternoon tea and beauty treatments.

It came after she joined her niece-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge in making calls to nurses across the Commonwealth.

The pair, who don’t often work together, called Army nurses in Cyprus as well as teams in hospitals in India and Sierra Leone, which the countess has visited.

Read more: The Queen and Duchess of Cambridge release touching messages to nurses

HRH The Countess of Wessex spent the morning volunteering for Nourish Our Nurses to mark International Nurses Day. The Countess joined 16 volunteers to deliver 200 bags of nourishment to St Peter’s Hospital, Chertsey #internationalnursesday @KensingtonRoyal @ClarenceHouse pic.twitter.com/1vtVTsd9T0 — Nourish Our Nurses (@NourishOurNurse) May 12, 2020

Absolutely honoured to welcome HRH Countess of Wessex to St Peter's today. HRH volunteered with @NourishOurNurse to deliver 200 bags of fresh food for our hardworking nurses and midwives. Thank you for this incredible support on #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/v95OfdJtoe — Ashford & St Peter's (@ASPHFT) May 12, 2020

On Tuesday, Sophie, 55, met nurses from across the Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust after delivering the food, and stood apart from others involved to maintain social distancing rules.

Story continues

Nourish our Nurses was founded by Jo-Ann Airikkala, who was inspired to start the scheme after learning of a friend’s experience as a nurse in Edinburgh.

“Seeing the panic buying and empty supermarket shelves really got me thinking about our frontline NHS heroes,” Ms Airikkala said.

“Those working flat out to care for patients deserve to be looked after and provided with the ingredients for a healthy, hearty meal.”

Read more: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, made a secret visit to a homeless shelter in mask and gloves

Thank you for the nomination @fiholley for a special @NourishOurNurse fruit & veg bag, truly honoured to be presented it by The Duche of Wessex with @AndyField1 @andrealewisRRC on @internationalnursesd pic.twitter.com/9YQdGjy7BC — Louise maltby (@Lam2012Louise) May 12, 2020

The work won praise on social media, as the organisation shared images of Sophie hard at work.

One said: “We love our Sophie.”

Another added: “She hasn’t stopped! She is just wonderful.”

And one said: “This woman has been astounding during this pandemic, an unassuming Royal with a heart of gold.”

Fantastic, we love our Sophie 💜💜. A true gem. 👏👏 — Suzanne Brmptn (@su_brompton) May 12, 2020

Just love our Royal Family! So heartening and moving to have them there helping and watchful, buoying us up — Sharon Feinstein (@sharonfeinstein) May 12, 2020

Over the last couple of years, have become increasingly impressed with the Countess of Wessex, just gets on with whatever is asked of her. — Kathleen (@katycav65) May 12, 2020

Andy Field, chairman of the trust, said: “It was a real treat for some of our hard-working nurses and midwives to meet the countess and receive their food bags and golden envelopes.”

Sophie has been spotted volunteering in several places throughout the pandemic, and has also appeared frequently on the Royal Family’s Instagram with tips and resources to help in lockdown.

Read more: Coronavirus: Countess of Wessex pictured making spaghetti bolognese for NHS workers

In mid-April she helped make “thousands of meals” for NHS workers as she volunteered with Rhubarb. That came a few days after she helped out at a homeless shelter where she met staff and volunteers, and assisted in packing emergency Easter parcels for those affected by the pandemic.