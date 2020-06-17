Sophie, Countess of Wessex wears £60 camouflage dress for first official engagement since lockdown

Sophie, Countess of Wessex wears camouflage printed short dress for first royal visit as lockdown regulations ease. (Getty Images)

Sophie, Countess of Wessex made her first visit post lockdown on June 17.

The 55-year-old royal visited Childline in London to thank the staff and volunteers for their hard work and dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Later on in the day she also joined in a counselling session to better understand how the organisation helps children who are vulnerable or at risk.

For the visit Sophie wore a camouflage shirt dress from high street label French Connection.

Another member of the royal family out and about. The Countess of Wessex visited Childline in London today to thank staff and volunteers for their work during the pandemic. She also joined a counselling shift to see how they help vulnerable children. 📸 Casey Gutteridge/NSPCC pic.twitter.com/hJSbysxMbw — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) June 17, 2020

The design boasts an elasticated draw string waist, as well as button front detail, two side pockets and two additional breast pockets.

The long sleeve midi shirt dress is super affordable, as it is on sale at John Lewis & Partners.

The one piece originally retailed for £120, but has since been slashed in price to just £60.

But the dress is selling out fast with a limited range of sizes available to buy.

French Connection Camo Midi Shirt Dress

Sophie completed her outfit with a black cross body bag, which she wore over one shoulder, and styled her blonde her up for the occasion.

But this is not the first time Sophie has worn an affordable printed dress.

Earlier this week, during a video conference with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, she slipped into a red astrological printed number from Ghost.

HRH The Countess of Wessex is a fantastic champion of the UK’s work to improve the livelihoods of women and girls across the world. She is a brilliant advocate for women, peace and security issues and the fight against sexual violence, highlighted by her visit to 🇸🇸 in March. pic.twitter.com/LV9LrV3ZHc — Lord (Tariq)Ahmad of Wimbledon (@tariqahmadbt) June 16, 2020

The dress features miniature moon and stars print on, it also boasts 3/4 puff sleeves, a v-neck line and wrap front detail.

The bold red number has been reduced from £129 to just £90.30.

But customers will have to act quick if they want to emulate the royal’s style, as Sophie’s Ghost dress is only available in XXS, XS and large.

However, the dress does come in a pale blue colourway, but with a horse pattern emblazoned on the front, which has also been reduced.