Sophie Brussaux Is One 'Proud Mama' as She Poses in Martial Arts Uniforms with Her and Drake's Son Adonis

There is nothing like a mother's love!

On Monday, Sophie Brussaux gushed over her son Adonis, posting a mommy-and-me Instagram photo of the duo sharing a warm embrace. Brussaux shares Adonis, 4, with rapper Drake.

"This is a proud mama post," Brussaux, 32, captioned the snap.

In the photo, Brussaux and Adonis are seen hugging while dressed in martial arts gear. Brussaux is pictured in an all-black outfit featuring a white belt, while Adonis sported a white top and black pants.

The sweet moment comes after Adonis showed off his painting skills earlier this month.

On May 14, Brussaux, an artist, shared an adorable photo of herself and Adonis practicing their strokes.

Brussaux worked on a portrait while Adonis, who was clad in a black shirt and head wrap, focused on creating some seriously cool abstract art that could be hung in any modern art museum.

Brussaux welcomed Adonis in October 2017.

While Brussaux and Adonis live in France and Drake, 35, lives in Toronto, the two have managed to co-parent amicably. Adonis often takes trips to the U.S. with Brussaux tagging along.

Drake references his co-parenting relationship with Brussaux on his latest album, Certified Lover Boy.

The album's first song "Champagne Poetry" — in which he samples The Beatles' "Michelle" — summarizes his past few years, including recent world events and fatherhood.

"I been hot since the birth of my son," the four-time Grammy winner kicks off the first verse after the intro. Later, in his last verse, he briefly mentions the struggles he and Brussaux have gone through, saying: "Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport."