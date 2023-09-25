Sophia Loren, 89, has ‘urgent surgery’ after sustaining ‘serious fractures’ in fall

Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren has had emergency surgery following a fall in her Swiss home, her agent has confirmed.

The 89-year-old fell in her bathroom and sustained several “serious fractures” to different parts of her hip, including her femur, which needed “urgent surgery”, her agent Andrea Giusti told the PA news agency.

Loren’s representative also confirmed both Loren’s sons, Carlo and Edoardo Ponti, were at her bedside while a source told The Hollywood Reporter that there is “cautious optimism” about her recovery.

The Italian film star had been scheduled to open her fourth self-titled restaurant in Bari, Italy on Tuesday (September 26).

In light of her fall, the eatery confirmed that all her engagements for the foreseeable future have now been cancelled in an Instagram post shared on Sunday (September 24).

The social media update read: “A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures.

“Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation.

“Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon.”

In addition to the restaurant opening, the Hollywood star had been due to receive honorary citizenship from the southern Italian city.

Loren recently attended the Armani fashion show in Venice earlier this month, which was held during the 80th Venice Film Festival.

The Academy-Award winning Italian actress was married to film producer Carlo Ponti Sr from 1966 until his death in 2007.

During her illustrious career, Loren has starred opposite Hollywood greats including Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant – who she rejected a marriage proposal from after they appeared together in The Pride And The Passion in 1957.

Her performance as Cesira in 1960’s Two Women, directed by Vittorio De Sica, earned her the Oscar for best actress and made her the first actor or actress to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language performance.

In 1990, Loren also won an honorary award at the Oscars for being “one of the genuine treasures of world cinema” who has had a “career rich with memorable performances” and added “permanent lustre” to the industry.