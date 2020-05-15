Sophia Hutchins says her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner is 'parental'

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins at the Annenberg Space for Photography's Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Exhibit Opening in 2020 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Caitlyn Jenner’s rumoured girlfriend Sophia Hutchins has set the record straight about their relationship, insisting it was “never sexual”.

The pair have been close for some time and live together, which has sparked speculation about them being an item.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But entrepreneur Hutchins, 24, has now described the relationship she has with Jenner as “parental”.

Read more: Caitlyn Jenner rules out finding love again

“It was never romantic. It was never sexual. It was very much friends,” she told the Juicy Scoop podcast.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present and Future in 2018 (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hutchins said the pair met through a hairdresser and that she then started to work with Jenner as a manager, booking some public speaking engagements for her.

"It's very parental, very protective," she said of their connection, which she also described as “businessy”.

Jenner, 70, became friendly with Hutchins in recent years, after transitioning from male to female.

Caitlyn Jenner attends the Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre in 2019 (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was born Bruce and was an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete before coming out as a trans woman and changing her name to Caitlyn.

She and Hutchins were then seen out and about together on several occasions, posing for pictures on many a red carpet.

When Jenner competed in the last series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, it was Hutchins who jetted out to Australia to welcome her when she was booted out of the jungle.

Read more: Caitlyn Jenner no longer talking politics

Last year, Hutchins told Piers Morgan during an interview that the pair were “family”.

“We have a really special relationship,” she added.

“I don't think we need to be an item to have a really special relationship so to speak.”