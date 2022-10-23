Sophia Grace's Cousin Rosie Reacts to Her Pregnancy News: 'So Excited for This Next Chapter'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVtVyjJq-FY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link sophia grace/ instagram Sophia Grace and Rosie Recreate Ellen Show Look for Halloween 10 Years After Viral Video

Rosie McClelland is sending her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee a big congratulations.

After Brownlee, 19, announced that she's pregnant with her first child on Saturday, McClelland, 16, reacted to the exciting news, sharing a sweet photo of the cousins in a tight embrace.

"This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying)," she wrote in the caption.

"Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy! To say I'm excited is [an] understatement, I can't wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much 💗💙💗💙💗💙 #sophiagrace #rosie #baby," McClelland continued.

In the comments section, Brownlee responded, writing: "Love you sm, you have always been the best cousin to me ❤️❤️❤️."

On her Instagram Story, McClelland shared the same photograph of the two hugging each other.

"Together forever, words can't explain this feeling! So excited for this next chapter, here for you, will buy milk, babysit but I don't think I can change a nappy just yet," she wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "Love you so much."

McClelland, a musician and influencer, is the younger cousin of Brownlee, and half of the duo Sophia Grace and Rosie, who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when they were children.

The two have remained by each other's side since their first TV appearance for a performance of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass." The cousins went viral shortly before appearing on the daytime talk show in an online video, which now has over 55 million views on YouTube, where they did the same.

Brownlee now has her own YouTube channel, where she posted about and shared details surrounding her pregnancy.

"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," she said in the nearly eight-minute clip. "So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

The influencer revealed in the video that "everything was fine" following her recent 20-week ultrasound, and that she too was "shocked when I first found out" about her pregnancy.

"I got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it. And I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have," Brownlee told her followers.

While Brownlee was initially feeling "very, very sick for a long time" at the start of her pregnancy, her delayed announcement about the baby — whose sex she knows but will reveal in a separate video — was held off until she felt comfortable. As of right now, her baby bump is "not too big at the moment," and she told fans how it felt to hear the child's heartbeat for the first time.

"That was literally so cool because it's like, mad to think that there's literally another, like, life inside of you," she said. "So that was super cool."

As the Ellen DeGeneres Show came to a close back in May, the pair returned to the stage to perform the very song that made them famous. Between their first appearance and the finale, the duo appeared on the program more than 30 times in the last 10 years.

They've each since pursued music careers of their own. McClelland, who uses her full name professionally, released her own single, "Safe In Your Love," in May. The accompanying music video debuted at the same time.