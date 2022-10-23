Sophia Grace's Cousin Rosie Reacts to Her Pregnancy News: 'So Excited for This Next Chapter'

Amanda Taylor
·4 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVtVyjJq-FY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link sophia grace/ instagram Sophia Grace and Rosie Recreate Ellen Show Look for Halloween 10 Years After Viral Video
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVtVyjJq-FY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link sophia grace/ instagram Sophia Grace and Rosie Recreate Ellen Show Look for Halloween 10 Years After Viral Video

Sophia Grace/Instagram

Rosie McClelland is sending her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee a big congratulations.

After Brownlee, 19, announced that she's pregnant with her first child on Saturday, McClelland, 16, reacted to the exciting news, sharing a sweet photo of the cousins in a tight embrace.

"This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying)," she wrote in the caption.

"Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy! To say I'm excited is [an] understatement, I can't wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much 💗💙💗💙💗💙 #sophiagrace #rosie #baby," McClelland continued.

In the comments section, Brownlee responded, writing: "Love you sm, you have always been the best cousin to me ❤️❤️❤️."

RELATED: 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant

Rosie McClelland/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/stories/rosiergm/2954888873119833511/?hl=en.
Rosie McClelland/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/stories/rosiergm/2954888873119833511/?hl=en.

Rosie McClelland/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, McClelland shared the same photograph of the two hugging each other.

"Together forever, words can't explain this feeling! So excited for this next chapter, here for you, will buy milk, babysit but I don't think I can change a nappy just yet," she wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "Love you so much."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

McClelland, a musician and influencer, is the younger cousin of Brownlee, and half of the duo Sophia Grace and Rosie, who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when they were children.

The two have remained by each other's side since their first TV appearance for a performance of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass." The cousins went viral shortly before appearing on the daytime talk show in an online video, which now has over 55 million views on YouTube, where they did the same.

Brownlee now has her own YouTube channel, where she posted about and shared details surrounding her pregnancy.

"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," she said in the nearly eight-minute clip. "So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

RELATED: Sophia Grace and Rosie Reprise 'Super Bass' in Final 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Appearance

The influencer revealed in the video that "everything was fine" following her recent 20-week ultrasound, and that she too was "shocked when I first found out" about her pregnancy.

"I got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it. And I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have," Brownlee told her followers.

While Brownlee was initially feeling "very, very sick for a long time" at the start of her pregnancy, her delayed announcement about the baby — whose sex she knows but will reveal in a separate video — was held off until she felt comfortable. As of right now, her baby bump is "not too big at the moment," and she told fans how it felt to hear the child's heartbeat for the first time.

"That was literally so cool because it's like, mad to think that there's literally another, like, life inside of you," she said. "So that was super cool."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the Ellen DeGeneres Show came to a close back in May, the pair returned to the stage to perform the very song that made them famous. Between their first appearance and the finale, the duo appeared on the program more than 30 times in the last 10 years.

They've each since pursued music careers of their own. McClelland, who uses her full name professionally, released her own single, "Safe In Your Love," in May. The accompanying music video debuted at the same time.

Latest Stories

  • Feisty Wombat Rescued From Debris on Swollen Victoria River

    Animals rescuers saved a wombat stranded alone on a pile of sticks on a swollen river in Molesworth, Victoria, on the morning of Saturday, October 22, amid flooding in the region.Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter said it received a call about the stranded animal the night before but it was too dangerous to carry out a rescue in the dark. The shelter said it was an “anxious night, hoping her island was not washed away.”This video from Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter & Five Freedoms Animal Rescue shows rescuers hoisting the feisty wombat to safety from sticks on the Goulburn River on Saturday morning, before releasing the animal.Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter said, “We were able to assess her, luckily she was healthy and uninjured, but exhausted from spending who knows how long on the island.” The wombat was released around 300 meters from the river, on higher ground, he group said.A local political candidate identified two of the rescuers as Manfred Zabinskas, from Five Freedoms Animal Rescue and East Trentham Wildlife Shelter, and Tania Begg from Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter.October 22 is World Wombat Day. Credit: Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter & Five Freedoms Animal Rescue via Storyful

  • Tom Felton Details Relationship With 'Brother' Daniel Radcliffe And Addresses Harry And Draco Fan Theory

    "I love the man dearly."

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • Super League soccer company gets new CEO to revive plan

    GENEVA (AP) — The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has hired a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year. German former television boss Bernd Reichart is the new CEO of A22 Sports Management, the Madrid-based company said Wednesday. The company worked with 12 elite clubs from Spain, England and Italy to create a breakaway league in April 2021. Reichart said a new league with no permanent membership could be up and running by the 2024

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.