SOPHiA GENETICS Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

SOPHiA GENETICS, Inc.
·20 min read
SOPHiA GENETICS, Inc.
SOPHiA GENETICS, Inc.

Steady Operational Performance Amidst Macroeconomic Headwinds

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $11.7 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15%; constant currency revenue growth excluding COVID-19-related revenues was 36%

  • Gross margin was 65% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 61% for the second quarter of 2021; adjusted gross margin was a record 67% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 62% for the second quarter of 2021

  • Fiscal year 2022 constant currency revenue growth guidance range maintained at 30% to 35%; reported revenue guidance updated to reflect substantial currency-related headwinds

  • Comprehensive review of existing cost structure and contemplated growth investments provide confidence in cash runway through 2025 and beyond

CEO Commentary

“We delivered yet another healthy and steady quarter amidst a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop.” said Dr. Jurgi Camblong, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, SOPHiA GENETICS. “Despite these headwinds, our vision for the company’s long-term future remains unchanged. We continue to be the leader in this sizeable but emerging market of data-driven medicine with the right combination of platform, technology, people, and partners to execute our strategic plans and take advantage of this massive market opportunity ahead.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $11.7 million compared to $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing year-over-year growth of 15%. Constant currency revenue growth was 30%, and constant currency revenue growth excluding COVID-19-related revenue was 36%.

Platform analysis volumes increased to 65,889 analyses for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 62,837 analyses for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.6 million compared to gross profit of $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing year-over-year growth of 22%. Gross margin was 65% for the second quarter of 2022 compared with 61% for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross margin was 67% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 62% for the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $31.7 million compared to $22.2 million for the second quarter of 2021.

R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $9.0 million compared to $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $8.2 million compared to $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $14.7 million dollars compared to $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $24.1 million, compared to $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $19.6 million, compared to $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $24.7 million or $0.39 per share compared to $18.4 million or $0.38 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $20.2 million or $0.31 per share, compared to $15.0 million or $0.31 per share for the second quarter of 2021.

2022 Outlook

We are reiterating our expectations of constant currency revenue growth of 30% to 35% for full-year 2022. Based on our latest view of the impact of movements in the foreign exchange rates between our key transactional currencies, including the euro, the Swiss franc, and the Turkish lira, and the U.S. dollar, we now expect full-year 2022 revenue to be between $47.0 million and $49.5 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

SOPHiA GENETICS will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the second quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results as well as business outlook on Tuesday, August 09, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. CEST. The call will be webcast live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations website. Additionally, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the website after its completion.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM ™ Platform, a software platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM ™ Platform and related solutions, products, and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed here and elsewhere in this earnings release the following non-IFRS measures:

  • Adjusted cost of revenue, which we calculate as cost of revenue adjusted to exclude amortization of capitalized research and development expenses;

  • Adjusted gross profit, which we calculate as revenue minus adjusted cost of revenue;

  • Adjusted gross profit margin, which we calculate as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue;

  • Adjusted operating loss, which we calculate as operating loss adjusted to exclude those adjustments made to calculate adjusted cost of revenue, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and non-cash portion of pensions expense paid in excess of actual contributions to match the actuarial expense;

  • Adjusted net loss for the period, which we calculate as loss for the period adjusted to exclude those adjustments made to calculate adjusted cost of revenue, adjusted operating loss; and

  • Adjusted net loss per share, which we calculate as adjusted net loss divided by the weighted-average number of shares.

These non-IFRS measures are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance and generate future operating plans. The exclusion of certain expenses facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. Accordingly, we believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

These non-IFRS measures have limitations as financial measures, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations are:

  • These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of amortization of capitalized research and development expenses and intangible assets. Although amortization is a non-cash charge, the assets being amortized may need to be replaced in the future and these non-IFRS measures do not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;

  • These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;

  • These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of the non-cash portion of pensions paid in excess of actual contributions to match actuarial expenses. Pension expenses have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in our business;

  • These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of non-recurring expenses related to our IPO, which are cash expenditures, and we expect to incur financing expenses from time to time;

  • These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of changes in fair value of the derivative associated with the fee paid to TriplePoint Capital LLC in connection with the completion of our IPO; and

  • Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, you should consider these non-IFRS measures alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income and our other IFRS results.

The tables below provide the reconciliation of the most comparable IFRS measures to the non-IFRS measures for the periods presented.

Presentation of Constant Currency Revenue and Excluding COVID-19-Related Revenue

We operate internationally, and our revenues are generated primarily in the U.S. dollar, the euro and Swiss franc and, to a lesser extent, British pound, Australian dollar, Brazilian real, Turkish lira and Canadian dollar depending on our customers’ geographic locations. Changes in revenue include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We present the non-IFRS financial measure “constant currency revenue” (or similar terms such as constant currency revenue growth) to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under IFRS, revenues received in local (non-U.S. dollar) currencies are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rate for the month in which the transaction occurred. When we use the term “constant currency”, it means that we have translated local currency revenues for the current reporting period into U.S. dollars using the same average foreign currency exchange rates for the conversion of revenues into U.S. dollars that we used to translate local currency revenues for the comparable reporting period of the prior year. We then calculate the difference between the IFRS revenue and the constant currency revenue to yield the “constant currency impact” for the current period.

Our management and board of directors use constant currency revenue growth to evaluate our growth and generate future operating plans. The exclusion of the impact of exchange rate fluctuations provides comparability across reporting periods and reflects the effects of our customer acquisition efforts and land-and-expand strategy. Accordingly, we believe that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our revenue growth in the same manner as our management and board of directors. However, this non-IFRS measure has limitations, particularly as the exchange rate effects that are eliminated could constitute a significant element of our revenue and could significantly impact our performance and prospects. Because of these limitations, you should consider this non-IFRS measure alongside other financial performance measures, including revenue and revenue growth presented in accordance with IFRS and our other IFRS results.

In addition to constant currency revenue, we present constant currency revenue excluding COVID-19-related revenue to further remove the effects of revenues that we derived from sales of COVID-19-related offerings, including a NGS assay for COVID-19 that leverages our SOPHiA platform’s analytical capabilities and COVID-19 bundled access products. We do not believe that these revenues reflect our core business of commercializing our platform because our COVID-19 solution was offered to address specific market demand by our customers for analytical capabilities to assist with their testing operations. We do not anticipate additional development of our COVID-19-related solution as the pandemic transitions into a more endemic phase and as customer demand continues to decline. Further, COVID-19-related revenues did not constitute, and we do not expect COVID-19-related revenues to constitute in the future, a significant part our revenue. Accordingly, we believe that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our revenue growth. However, this non-IFRS measure has limitations, including that COVID-19-related revenues contributed to our cash position, and other companies may define COVID-19-related revenues differently. Because of these limitations, you should consider this non-IFRS measure alongside other financial performance measures, including revenue and revenue growth presented in accordance with IFRS and our other IFRS results.

The table below provides the reconciliation of the most comparable IFRS growth measures to the non-IFRS growth measures for the current period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products and technology, partnerships and collaborations, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact

Jennifer Pottage
Head of Investor Relations
Jpottage@sophiagenetics.com

Media Contact

Kelly Katapodis
Senior Manager, Media & Communications
Kkatapodis@sophiagenetics.com



SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss
(Amounts in USD thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

$

11,667

 

 

$

10,178

 

 

$

22,528

 

 

$

19,154

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

(4,047

)

 

 

(3,948

)

 

 

(8,197

)

 

 

(7,307

)

Gross profit

 

 

7,620

 

 

 

6,230

 

 

 

14,331

 

 

 

11,847

 

Research and development costs

 

 

(8,990

)

 

 

(6,385

)

 

 

(18,465

)

 

 

(12,565

)

Selling and marketing costs

 

 

(8,235

)

 

 

(7,573

)

 

 

(16,099

)

 

 

(12,455

)

General and administrative costs

 

 

(14,697

)

 

 

(8,224

)

 

 

(29,078

)

 

 

(16,857

)

Other operating income, net

 

 

223

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

52

 

Operating loss

 

 

(24,079

)

 

 

(15,924

)

 

 

(49,100

)

 

 

(29,978

)

Finance expense, net

 

 

(608

)

 

 

(2,426

)

 

 

(841

)

 

 

(865

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(24,687

)

 

 

(18,350

)

 

 

(49,941

)

 

 

(30,843

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

6

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(215

)

Loss for the period

 

 

(24,681

)

 

 

(18,390

)

 

 

(50,168

)

 

 

(31,058

)

Attributable to the owners of the parent

 

$

(24,681

)

 

$

(18,390

)

 

$

(50,168

)

 

$

(31,058

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per share

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.78

)

 

$

(0.64

)


SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Loss for the period

 

$

(24,681

)

 

$

(18,390

)

 

$

(50,168

)

 

$

(31,058

)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Items that may be reclassified to statement of loss (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currency translation differences

 

 

(5,028

)

 

 

2,302

 

 

 

(6,989

)

 

 

(4,721

)

Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

(5,028

)

 

 

2,302

 

 

 

(6,989

)

 

 

(4,721

)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Remeasurement of defined benefit plans

 

 

1,336

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,764

 

 

 

 

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

1,336

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,764

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period

 

$

(3,692

)

 

$

2,302

 

 

$

(5,225

)

 

$

(4,721

)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

 

$

(28,373

)

 

$

(16,088

)

 

$

(55,393

)

 

$

(35,779

)

Attributable to owners of the parent

 

$

(28,373

)

 

$

(16,088

)

 

$

(55,393

)

 

$

(35,779

)


SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

178,901

 

 

$

192,962

 

Term deposits

 

 

37,712

 

 

 

72,357

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

6,647

 

 

 

6,278

 

Inventory

 

 

5,756

 

 

 

5,729

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

 

5,580

 

 

 

5,529

 

Total current assets

 

 

234,596

 

 

 

282,855

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment

 

 

4,659

 

 

 

4,663

 

Intangible assets

 

 

17,896

 

 

 

15,673

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

14,661

 

 

 

11,292

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

1,649

 

 

 

1,990

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

3,761

 

 

 

3,700

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

42,626

 

 

 

37,318

 

Total assets

 

$

277,222

 

 

$

320,173

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

7,425

 

 

$

6,737

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

16,396

 

 

 

15,972

 

Deferred contract revenue

 

 

5,186

 

 

 

4,069

 

Lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

1,954

 

 

 

1,813

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

30,961

 

 

 

28,603

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

14,808

 

 

 

11,246

 

Defined benefit pension liabilities

 

 

2,869

 

 

 

4,453

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

469

 

 

 

471

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

18,146

 

 

 

16,170

 

Total liabilities

 

 

49,107

 

 

 

44,773

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

 

3,464

 

 

 

3,328

 

Share premium

 

 

471,623

 

 

 

470,887

 

Treasury shares

 

 

(121

)

 

 

 

Other reserves

 

 

14,671

 

 

 

12,539

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(261,522

)

 

 

(211,354

)

Total equity

 

 

228,115

 

 

 

275,400

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

277,222

 

 

$

320,173

 


SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Loss before tax

 

$

(49,941

)

 

$

(30,843

)

Adjustments for non-monetary items

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

1,778

 

 

 

892

 

Amortization

 

 

797

 

 

 

490

 

Interest expense

 

 

377

 

 

 

1,937

 

Interest income

 

 

(158

)

 

 

(8

)

Expected credit loss allowance

 

 

158

 

 

 

(335

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

7,360

 

 

 

1,836

 

Movements in provisions, pensions, and government grants

 

 

386

 

 

 

600

 

Research tax credit

 

 

(732

)

 

 

(278

)

Working capital changes

 

 

 

 

Increase in accounts receivable

 

 

(791

)

 

 

(910

)

Decrease (increase) in prepaids and other assets

 

 

474

 

 

 

(1,070

)

Increase in inventory

 

 

(284

)

 

 

(482

)

Increase in accounts payables, accrued expenses, deferred contract revenue, and other liabilities

 

 

3,543

 

 

 

2,067

 

Cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

 

(67

)

 

 

(244

)

Interest received

 

 

155

 

 

 

3

 

Net cash flows used in operating activities

 

 

(36,945

)

 

 

(26,345

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(1,266

)

 

 

(1,245

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

 

 

(1,009

)

 

 

(70

)

Capitalized development costs

 

 

(2,774

)

 

 

(1,641

)

Proceeds upon maturity of term deposits and short-term investments

 

 

42,337

 

 

 

 

Purchase of term deposits and short-term investments

 

 

(10,585

)

 

 

 

Net cash flow provided from (used in) investing activities

 

 

26,703

 

 

 

(2,956

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of share options

 

 

759

 

 

 

4,527

 

Payments of IPO transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

(318

)

Repayments of borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

(3,167

)

Payments of principal portion of lease liabilities

 

 

(938

)

 

 

(509

)

Net cash flow provided from (used in) financing activities

 

 

(179

)

 

 

533

 

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(10,421

)

 

 

(28,768

)

Effect of exchange differences on cash balances

 

 

(3,640

)

 

 

(3,370

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

 

 

192,962

 

 

 

74,625

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

 

$

178,901

 

 

$

42,487

 


SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS Revenue Growth to Constant Currency Revenue Growth
and Constant Currency Revenue Growth Excluding COVID-19-Related Revenue
(Amounts in USD thousands, expect for %)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Growth

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Growth

IFRS revenue

 

$

11,667

 

 

$

10,178

 

 

15

%

 

$

22,528

 

 

$

19,154

 

 

18

%

Current period constant currency impact

 

 

1,535

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,282

 

 

 

 

 

 

Constant currency revenue

 

$

13,202

 

 

$

10,178

 

 

30

%

 

$

24,810

 

 

$

19,154

 

 

30

%

COVID-19 revenue

 

 

(292

)

 

 

(653

)

 

 

 

 

(623

)

 

 

(1,285

)

 

 

Constant currency impact on COVID-19-related revenue

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

 

 

Constant currency revenue excluding COVID-19-related revenue

 

$

12,945

 

 

$

9,525

 

 

36

%

 

$

24,242

 

 

$

17,869

 

 

36

%


SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Cost of Revenue
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

(4,047

)

 

$

(3,948

)

 

$

(8,197

)

 

$

(7,307

)

Amortization of capitalized research and development expenses(1)

 

 

253

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

177

 

Adjusted cost of revenue

 

$

(3,794

)

 

$

(3,839

)

 

$

(7,746

)

 

$

(7,130

)


SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
(Amounts in USD thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

$

11,667

 

 

$

10,178

 

 

$

22,528

 

 

$

19,154

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

(4,047

)

 

 

(3,948

)

 

 

(8,197

)

 

 

(7,307

)

Gross profit

 

$

7,620

 

 

$

6,230

 

 

$

14,331

 

 

$

11,847

 

Amortization of capitalized research and development expenses(1)

 

 

253

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

177

 

Adjusted gross profit

 

$

7,873

 

 

$

6,339

 

 

$

14,782

 

 

$

12,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

65

%

 

 

61

%

 

 

64

%

 

 

62

%

Amortization of capitalized research and development expenses(1)

 

 

2

%

 

 

1

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

1

%

Adjusted gross profit margin

 

 

67

%

 

 

62

%

 

 

66

%

 

 

63

%


SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Operating Loss
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating loss

 

$

(24,079

)

 

$

(15,924

)

 

$

(49,100

)

 

$

(29,978

)

Amortization of capitalized research & development expenses (1)

 

 

253

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

177

 

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

 

 

188

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

313

 

Share-based compensation expense (3)

 

 

3,889

 

 

 

1,197

 

 

 

7,360

 

 

 

1,836

 

Non-cash pension expense (4)

 

 

178

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

372

 

 

 

335

 

Non-recurring IPO-related expenses (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

323

 

Adjusted operating loss

 

$

(19,571

)

 

$

(14,299

)

 

$

(40,571

)

 

$

(26,994

)


SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS to Finance Expense, Net
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Finance expense

 

$

(608

)

 

$

(2,426

)

 

$

(841

)

 

$

(865

)

Change in fair value of derivative(6)

 

 

 

 

 

1,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,698

 

Adjusted finance expense

 

$

(233

)

 

$

(680

)

 

$

(233

)

 

$

833

 


SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Loss for the Period and Loss per Share
(Amounts in USD thousands, except per share and share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Loss for the period

 

$

(24,681

)

 

$

(18,390

)

 

$

(50,168

)

 

$

(31,058

)

Amortization of capitalized research & development expenses(1)

 

 

253

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

177

 

Amortization of intangible assets(2)

 

 

188

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

313

 

Share-based compensation expense(3)

 

 

3,889

 

 

 

1,197

 

 

 

7,360

 

 

 

1,836

 

Non-cash pension expense(4)

 

 

178

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

372

 

 

 

335

 

Non-recurring IPO-related expenses(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

323

 

Change in fair value of derivative(6)

 

 

 

 

 

1,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,698

 

Adjusted loss for the period

 

$

(20,173

)

 

$

(15,019

)

 

$

(41,639

)

 

$

(26,376

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per share

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.78

)

 

$

(0.64

)

Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.65

)

 

$

(0.54

)

Number of shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share

 

 

64,089,566

 

 

 

48,917,028

 

 

 

63,991,145

 

 

 

48,468,831

 

Notes to the Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Financial Measures Tables

(1) Amortization of capitalized research and development expenses consists of software development costs amortized using the straight-line method over an estimated life of five years. These expenses do not have a cash impact but remain a recurring expense generated over the course of our research and development initiatives.

(2) Amortization of intangible assets consists of costs related to intangible assets amortized over the course of their useful lives. These expenses do not have a cash impact, but we could continue to generate such expenses through future capital investments.

(3) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity awards issued to our directors, officers, and employees. The fair value of awards is computed at the time the award is granted and is recognized over the vesting period of the award by a charge to the income statement and a corresponding increase in other reserves within equity. These expenses do not have a cash impact but remain a recurring expense for our business and represent an important part of our overall compensation strategy.

(4) Non-cash pension expense consists of the amount recognized in excess of actual contributions made to our defined pension plans to match actuarial expenses calculated for IFRS purposes. The difference represents a non-cash expense, but pensions remain a recurring expense for our business as we continue to make contributions to our plans for the foreseeable future.

(5) Non-recurring IPO-related expenses represent expenses incurred for our initial public offering that were not capitalized and are not expected to be recurring during the ordinary course of our business.

(6) Change in fair value of derivative consists of changes in the fair valuation of the derivative related to the success fee owed to TriplePoint Capital LLC upon the completion of our initial public offering. We paid the fee in September 2021 and, as a result, we ceased to incur expenses resulting from the change in fair value of such derivative.



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What practical steps can I take to manage work-related stress? Ask HR

    When your job becomes stressful, it's OK to ask for help. Reducing stress will give you your confidence and energy back, making you more productive.

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be

  • Toronto FC completes two side deals to seal return of Richie Laryea on loan

    Toronto FC confirmed the return of Canadian fullback/wingback Richie Laryea on Friday on loan from England's Nottingham Forrest. To get Laryea, Toronto made side-deals involving at least US$350,000 in general allocation money with FC Dallas and FC Cincinnati to move up the allocation order, which MLS uses as a mechanism for former MLS players returning to the league after leaving on a transfer fee of US$500,000 or more. Toronto sent US$225,000 in general allocation money ($175,000 in 2022 and $5

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is