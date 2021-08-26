UPDATE – SOPHiA GENETICS to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 9, 2021

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before market open on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook.



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: ir.sophiagenetics.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the event.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 780 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally.

