SOPHiA GENETICS to Participate in Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH), a leader in data-driven medicine, announced today Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dr. Jurgi Camblong will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 16 at 11:15 a.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CET at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL, United States.



A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the investor relations section of the SOPHiA GENETICS website at https://ir.sophiagenetics.com.

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 790 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

