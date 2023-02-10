Sophia Dunkley interview: England are here to inspire, entertain... and give Aussies a run for their money

England were beaten by Australia in last year’s 50-over World Cup final (AFP via Getty Images)

As an uncapped youngster, a call-up for the 2018 T20 World Cup came as a quite welcome surprise to Sophia Dunkley.

“I remember them saying the day before that everyone was going to get a call to let them know either way about selection and I wasn’t even expecting to get one at all because I was so sure I wouldn’t be going,” she tells Standard Sport. “It was an amazing moment - it’s the only first call-up you’re going to get.”

Four-and-a-half years on from that tournament, where England finished as runners-up, and Dunkley is part of a side with perhaps their best chance of lifting a global title since, heading to South Africa on a high after an 8-0 series hammering of the West Indies late last year and playing a more proactive brand of cricket under new head coach Jon Lewis.

“He’s really strong on the fact that he wants us to inspire and entertain people,” says Dunkley of the former England bowler, who replaced Lisa Keightley in the autumn. “Be really brave and aggressive in our cricket and really commit to that.

“It’s been really clear messaging from him and it’s nice to go out and feel like you can express yourself and have a lot of freedom.”

The message has clearly been taken on board by Dunkley, who was promoted to open the batting last year and blasted a 19-ball 59 in England’s warm-up game against South Africa on Monday, then another half-century against New Zealand two days later.

“It’s how I like to play and I probably take that too far sometimes,” the 24-year-old says. “But it’s great to feel like I’ve got a lot of freedom.

“I feel fully backed by the team and the coaches, I feel pretty settled in the role and like I’ve got the space to learn and grow with it, which is exactly where you want to be.”

Beyond Dunkley and opening partner Danni Wyatt, teenager Alice Capsey has made a miraculous recovery after suffering a broken collarbone in December to bring yet more firepower, while star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and captain Heather Knight are both back after missing significant chunks of last year’s mediocre home summer.

Story continues

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone remains the world’s No1 T20 bowler and Lauren Bell’s international rise continues, with the seamer set to take the new ball. Save 17-year-old Freya Kemp, the breakout star of year who is missing with a stress fracture, Lewis’ squad is more or less at full-strength ahead of their opener against West Indies on Saturday.

The largest obstacle to glory is, predictably, Australia, who have won every World Cup since England’s 50-over success on home soil in 2017, as well as Commonwealth Games gold last year. Meg Lanning’s side ought really to have lost the final in Birmingham before a late Indian collapse, however, and if the all-conquering champions are to be toppled, then T20 cricket’s inherent volatility makes this format perhaps the most likely setting.

I’m sure we’ll give them a good run for their money.

“Obviously, in T20 cricket a lot more can happen and it’s a bit more up in the air, one person can take the game away,” Dunkley says. “Look, Australia were definitely better than us last year but we’re coming back fighting, we’ve got a lot of making up to do and the whole team is really up for the challenge. I’m sure we’ll give them a good run for their money this time around.”

Drawn in Group B, England cannot meet Australia until the semi-finals at the earliest and - with two teams in each pool to qualify - will more immediately focus on trying to top their section ahead of India, the pair’s meeting on Saturday-week likely to prove crucial.

The long-pronounced coming force, India backed up their Commonwealth silver with a ODI series whitewash in England last summer and then inflicted Australia’s only defeat of 2022, in a T20 Super Over in Mumbai in December. Less than a fortnight ago, the country claimed U19 World Cup glory, beating England in the final.

The rise of the women’s game in India provides the most intriguing of backdrops to the tournament, with the player auction for the inaugural Women’s Indian Premier League set to take place on Monday. Dunkley is among 27 England players to have thrown their names into the ring and will be watching on with interest, hoping to earn another first call.