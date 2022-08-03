Sophia Dunkley: England embracing aggressive mindset after playing 'safe' cost them - GETTY IMAGES

Sophia Dunkley says England women are embracing a new “aggressive” mindset after playing "safe" cost them.



Dunkley, one of the young stars of England’s revamped side, told Telegraph Sport's Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast that their struggles in the Ashes and World Cup final defeat to the same opposition in April have prompted a reset.



England are currently playing in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and are hoping to get one over Australia to take gold this weekend.



“They [Australia] have definitely got the better of us but in the past few weeks we’ve played a really exciting new T20 squad with a lot of youngsters in there,” says Dunkley. “We’ve changed the way we play. We are more flexible with our batting and we are going a lot harder and becoming more aggressive.



“We were a bit safe in the 50-over World Cup and the Ashes and were collectively not in the best headspace. We didn’t play our best cricket and we wanted to change that.



“We have got the players to take the game away from the opposition by being brave and not worrying about the consequences of getting out. The likes of Alice Capsey who is 17 and very, very talented, Freya Kemp (also 17) has been playing too. We are looking a bit fresher and hopefully that can bring it to them [the Australians]!”



Dunkley, 24, has also called for at least one Test match in every series the women’s team play.



“We’d love to play more cricket internationally and especially Test matches.We have had two in the last year - and that seems quite a lot which is mad really," Dunkley says. "I’ve only played three so far and I’m definitely learning on the job as we don’t play any red-ball cricket outside of internationals.



“The few Test matches we have played have really showcased amazing and exciting cricket. To have more of that would be great for the game and a lot of the girls would love that. It would be great to have a Test every series we have.”