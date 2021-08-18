Sophia Bush Shows Off Engagement Ring from Fiancé Grant Hughes: 'Leaning Into This Happiness'

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush/instagram

Sophia Bush is rocking some new bling following her engagement to Grant Hughes!

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, gave fans the first glimpse of her engagement ring on Tuesday when she shared a romantic selfie with Hughes taken from their trip to Italy, where the proposal took place.

The picture, which was posted to her Instagram, showed Bush wearing what appears to be a square diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger while taking a dip in a pool with Hughes. She paired the bauble with heart-shaped sunglasses as well as several necklaces and bracelets.

Meanwhile, Hughes — wearing a pair of tortoise shell shades and black bandana around his neck — gave his fiancée a sweet kiss on the cheek.

"Leaning into this happiness," Bush captioned the shot.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

Grant Hughes/instagram Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

"I am deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world in this moment. Clinging to gratitude right now because today it is an option for me. I wish this — in whatever version feels true for anyone who might see this — for you. Yes you," she continued.

"I wish you joy. Love. The feeling of being seen. Of being safe. Of being held. Of falling asleep with a smile on your face. All my love to you. In these wild times. All of the good squeeze kind. All of ours," the actress added.

In her post, Bush also tagged Kantor Gems as the designer of her engagement ring.

"Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day," the Beverly Hills-based jeweler shared in its Instagram Stories, reposting Bush's photo. "It was truly a pleasure to be able to surprise you with such a fantastic ring."

Bush announced her engagement to Hughes, a co-founder of FocusMotion Health, on social media last week, sharing a picture of her now-fiancé getting down on one knee as he proposed to her on a boat in Lake Como.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," she wrote in the caption.

"Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life," the Drama Queens podcast co-host continued. "My heart. It bursts."

In his own engagement announcement, Hughes called Bush "my forever Favorite."

"This is my favorite. And our life is that we're building because she said 'Yes' is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love," he added.