Sophia Bush says 'One Tree Hill' stars were pressured to do magazine cover: 'I was told I had to'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·4 min read

“One Tree Hill” stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz are taking a not-so-sweet trip down memory lane.

The actresses, who starred as Brooke Davis, Peyton Sawyer and Haley James Scott on the WB/CW teen drama, got candid about an unpleasant photoshoot experience they had during the series’ run.

Chatting together on the “Drama Queens” podcast Monday, Bush and Burton claimed they were goaded into shooting a suggestive cover for Maxim magazine, while Lenz revealed she was excluded from the shoot because of her weight.

Bush added that the experience violated her agency and contributed to her feeling of being unsafe on the “One Tree Hill” set.

'I didn't want to be stuck': Sophia Bush talks return to network TV after 'Chicago P.D.' 'assault'

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton open up about being pressured into Maxim shoot

Bush, Burton and co-star Danneel Ackles were tapped to appear on the cover of Maxim in November 2006, a photoshoot that featured the actresses wearing skimpy white outfits resembling lingerie.

Dissatisfied with the portrayal of her character’s sexuality on the show, Bush said she pushed back on her inclusion in the photoshoot.

“Because Brooke had been so sexualized on the show and the whole idea of this ‘Hometown Hottie’ was (Ackles’) storyline, I was like, ‘Look, if the girls want to do it, that’s great. I don’t,’ ” Bush explained. “And I literally got told, ‘If you do not go and shoot this cover with your co-stars, we will guarantee you that you will never be let out for a press day, a movie, an event, any of your charities. We will keep you here forever.' ”

'One Tree Hill' stars ask fansto help fire North Carolina professor Mike Adams

Burton said she was given a similar ultimatum during a meeting in the show’s production office, with emphasis placed on the show’s future success.

“All the other shows have been on the cover of every single magazine, and no one wants you guys,” Burton recalled being told. “If you don’t start to generate some buzz and attract these male (viewers), then we’re dead and all your friends are going to lose their jobs.”

Bush said the experience reflected the lack of agency she had at the time and was part of the toxic workplace environment she tried to distance herself from.

“At that time, I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do this,’ and I was told I had to,” said Bush, adding that she would leave set “every chance I got.” “I did not want to be on our set; it was not a safe place for me. This was such a threat to safety.”

Sophia Bush says she argued with'One Tree Hill' boss over 'inappropriate' scenes

Bethany Joy Lenz was told she was ‘too fat’ to be featured in Maxim photoshoot

Lenz revealed to Bush and Burton that she wasn’t invited to participate in the Maxim photoshoot. The “So Cold the River” star said her physical appearance at the time, specifically her weight, was the determining factor.

“They told me that they didn’t come to me because I was too fat,” Lenz said. “I wasn’t a hot girl on the show anymore.”

Bush then shared that she and Burton were told that Lenz had refused to do the photoshoot, making Bush’s participation mandatory.

“When I said I don’t want to do it, I was like, ‘But Joy’s not doing it. She said no. Why does she get to say no?’ They go, ‘Well, she said no, so you have to say yes,’ ” Bush told Lenz. “They scapegoated you to tell the three of us we couldn’t say no.”

'One Tree Hill' star Bethany Joy Lenzreveals 'big thing standing in the way' of a reboot

What Sophia Bush has previously said about working on ‘One Tree Hill’

Monday’s episode of “Drama Queens” isn’t the first time Bush has opened up about her time working on “One Tree Hill.”

During an appearance on Ashley Graham's "Pretty Big Deal" podcast in 2020, Bush alleged that her boss was inappropriate. She didn’t name the boss she was referencing during the chat, but she has previously alleged that showrunner Mark Schwahn sexually harassed cast members.

"I remember my boss kept writing scenes for me to be in my underwear, and I was like, 'I'm not doing this. This is inappropriate.' Like, 'I don't think this is what we should be teaching 16-year-old girls to be doing and to be seeking validation this way,' " Bush told Graham.

Bush, Burton and other female cast members wrote a letter in 2017 accusing Schwahn of "traumatizing" sexual harassment during the show's 9-year run. After an investigation, Schwahn was fired from the E! drama "The Royals."

After 'One Tree Hill' sexual harassmentaccusations, Mark Schwahn suspended from 'Royals'

Contributing: Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'One Tree Hill' stars talk being pressured to do sexy Maxim cover

Latest Stories

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburto

  • Mitch Marner rolling towards franchise points-streak record

    Mitch Marner's goal in the Leafs win over Pittsburgh gave him a point in a 16th straight game, the longest active streak in the NHL, which puts him two short of the franchise record.

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Panthers forward Tkachuk returns to province where he was loved, and loathed

    EDMONTON — For six seasons, Matthew Tkachuk wore the fiery Flames logo on his chest. But, on the eve of his return to Calgary, he kept the rhetoric cool. “Obviously I’ve thought about it,” Tkachuk said after his Florida Panthers skated in Edmonton late Monday morning ahead of a game against the Oilers. “But, until we get to tomorrow I probably won't be able to give you a good answer on it.” The NHL schedule-maker did its best to minimize the drama of a Tkachuk return. The Panthers play two Alber

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.