Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Step Out Together in Miami as They Enjoy Art Basel

Bruce Glikas/WireImage, Roy Rochlin/Getty Sophia Bush (left) and Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are continuing to spend time together.

The One Tree Hill alum, 41, was joined by the retired professional soccer player, 38, at Art Basel in Miami. The pair posed with art gallery owner Michelle Tillou at the annual art fair event.

In the Instagram photo shared by Tillou, Bush wore a camel pants suit with white heels and matching oversized clutch while Harris sported a green button-up and cream pants. She completed the look with mirrored sunglasses.

"Art Basel selfies," the gallerist captioned the post, which also included other snapshots from the art fair. "Always love seeing my friends work."

Getty Images Sophia Bush

The outing comes nearly two months after PEOPLE confirmed Love, Victor actress and the two-time World Cup winner had taken their friendship to the next level.



"After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” a source from inside their social circle said at the time. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”

The source added "there is no salacious story” when it comes to Bush and Harris’s recent coupling, “though the public may want there to be."

David M. Benett/Getty Ashlyn Harris

Bush and Harris got closer after both splitting from their respective partners earlier this year. Bush and husband Grant Hughes separated after 13 months of marriage in August while Harris filed for divorce from wife and fellow soccer pro, Ali Krieger, in September.

Following news of the new pairing, Hughes sent his well wishes to his ex. A rep for the entrepreneur told PEOPLE in a statement, "Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."



