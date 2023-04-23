This 'Soothing' Yankee Candle Perfectly Captures the Aroma of a 'Fresh Spring' Day, and It's Just $26 Today

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

When you think of spring, fresh flowers, warm sunshine, and bright skies likely come to mind. But it doesn't always feel like that outside — especially in the first few weeks when sudden rain showers and cooler temps seem to be the norm.

If you're looking to capture the essence of spring no matter what the weather's doing outside, now you can with Yankee Candle's Lemon Lavender scent, which is on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can get the popular candle that boasts over 31,400 five-star ratings for a whopping 40 percent off, bringing its price tag to for just $26.

And when it comes to choosing a spring candle, this blend has all of the elements you need to brighten up your home. Inspired by blossoming flowers, the candle smells just like walking through a grove filled with lavender and citrus, including tangy lemon.

Buy It! Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Candle, $26.39 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

And not only does it invite in a calming aroma, but the Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Candle also serves as the perfect decor piece for the warmer seasons ahead. It comes in a large 22-ounce glass jar that's 100 percent recyclable and allows you to see the bright lavender wax, which stands out in your home.

The premium-grade mineral wax undergoes a special heating and cooling process that results in a mottled effect on the finished candle, so you can show it off on your coffee table, bathroom sink, or even keep it in a bedroom to set a relaxing mood.

The paraffin-grade candle is made to last — it has a wick that's made from 100 percent natural fiber to deliver a clean, even burn that can last up to 150 hours.

Shoppers love the "soothing" aroma and appearance of the popular candle. One five-star reviewer, who called it their "favorite scent," said the aroma resembles a "fresh spring" day.

"It is amazingly light and calming," another person said. "The lemon does not overpower the lavender and [vice] versa." A final shopper wrote, "This lavender lemon scent is a very refreshing and relaxing scent," and they added that the aroma is long-lasting.

Snag the Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Candle while it's on sale for $26, and check out more spring and summer scents that are discounted at Amazon below.

Buy It! Yankee Candle Midsummer's Night Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yankee Candle Pink Sands Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yankee Candle Sage and Citrus Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

