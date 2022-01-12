Soothe sore muscles fast with this top-rated massage gun that’s currently $40 off on Amazon

Jeanine Edwards
·2 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Still sticking with your 2022 workout goals? Good for you! If you’re new to the exercise game, then there’s a good chance you’re dealing with some muscle soreness these days. Fortunately, this top-rated massage gun on Amazon can offer some relief. Bonus: It’s on sale for $40 off right now!

Muscle Massage Gun, $59.99 (Orig. $99.99)

Buy Now

Massage guns have really exploded in popularity over the last year or two. They were once virtually unknown to regular folks, but now lots of people use them to work out muscle tightness and soreness.

The Darkiron massage gun shown above is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars and 7,700 ratings. It’s quiet and lightweight but offers lots of massaging options depending on your preferences. Not only are there four different speed levels to choose from, but there are also 10 different massage heads that you can interchange depending on where you’re sore and how much pressure you need.

This top-rated massage gun can be used on sore legs and arms, but Amazon shoppers also say it works well for relieving back pain.

“I can massage my back!” wrote one customer. “My coworker recommended this product, and I noticed Amazon offered it [with] same-day delivery. I’m more amazed at how the massage gun felt on my lower back. It came charged and ready to go. The multiple attachments give so many options. I really recommend this product!”

Another customer who said this massage gun was “life-changing” commented, “I’ve tried different massage guns in the past and truly was not impressed. I figured I needed to get a more professional massage gun, and boy did I find it! This is a premium product.” They went on to say, “[This is] one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon.”

It’s not clear how long this popular massage gun will be on sale, so don’t wait too long to make your purchase.

If you liked this story, check out this popular exercise bike that’s $400 off on Amazon.

The post Soothe sore muscles fast with this top-rated massage gun that’s currently $40 off on Amazon appeared first on In The Know.

