Sooryavanshi, No Time To Die, 83, Brahmastra and Other Films Still Delayed Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has played a big spoil sport for the movie business with some of the highly anticipated projects still awaiting release. We take a look at some of the big budget projects that have been delayed for over a year.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar cop film with director Rohit Shetty was supposed to release last year in March. As of now, it has no definite release date.

No Time To Die

Daniel Craig’s last outing as Agent 007 is in No Time To Die. Oscar winner Rami Malek is playing the villain Safin but the highly anticipated film is still awaiting release amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fantasy film Brahmastra is one of the highly anticipated films but newer hurdles keep coming in the way.

83

Ranveer Singh fronted 83, which looks back at India’s maiden World Cup victory, is still awaiting release. It was originally slated for theatrical debut in April last year.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick is still delayed amid the coronavirus. The makers are betting on a theatrical release with the pandemic easing down.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson will be starring as the Caped Crusader in The Batman. This film has been delayed for over a year and is now set for release in March 2022.

Death on the Nile

Kenneth Branagh directorial Death on The Nile has shifted release to February 2022. It was originally set for October 2020 release.

F9

Originally set for May 2020, Vin Diesel and John Cena’s F9 is set for release in June.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was set for Christmas 2020 release, which was later postponed to 2021. However, uncertainty lurks on its release still.

Takht

This Karan Johar directorial was supposed to begin principal photography earlier this year. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is no signs of the film going on the floors.

