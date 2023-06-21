Soooo...Wondering If Aidan and Carrie Are End Game in 'And Just Like That...'?

Gotham - Getty Images

And Just Like That... season two is incoming, and the question on everyone's mind (specifically, my mind) is...will Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw actually end up together? Versus, you know, getting together only for him to die on a stationary bike or something. According to showrunner Michael Patrick King...tentative...yes? At least based on him saying this to the New York Times: “I didn’t bring Aidan back to fail.”

Exciting times for Aidan fans, but just FYI that both John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker confirm Carrie and Aidan's dynamic is different than it used to be. “He’s really, really listening to her now,” John said, while SJP explained “It’s not fevered; it’s not demanding. There’s so much heat between them, but there isn’t that urgency from him.”

John also spoke about being cast on And Just Like That..., and admitted that he was kinda jealous when he wasn't initially included in the show, saying “Especially when some of the photos would pop up of them shooting in the streets. I would get a little jealous that I wasn’t asked to come back and do a cameo.”

And he's truly leaning into playing the part of the "classic American dreamboat" (as the NYT put it) at this point in his career: “It’s given me such a wonderful life, and asked so very little in exchange for that big sack of money that I got,” he said. "I’ve gotten everything out of this life that I wanted.”

