Sooo...People Are Claiming Black Seed Oil Can Boost Metabolism And Help With Fat Loss

Emily Shiffer, Sarah Bradley
·6 min read

From Redbook

If you're trying to lose weight, you're likely researching any and all nutritional supplements that could help you on your journey. One that might have come up in your search is black seed oil. But can black seed oil really help you lose weight?

Health and fitness blogs claim that black seed oil could help play a role in weight loss, as well as improve glucose tolerance, enhance liver health, decrease inflammation, and regulate glucose levels. The stuff is often used for its therapeutic properties, mainly due to the presence of thymoquinone, which is an antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and is anti-cancerous, says Jonathan Valdez, RDN, owner of Genki Nutrition and media spokesperson for New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "It contains unsaturated fatty acids, mainly linoleic acid, oleic acid, eicosadienoic acid, and dihomolinoleic acid. It also provides iron, copper, zinc, phosphorus, calcium, thiamin, niacin, pyridoxine, and folic acid."

So...what is black seed oil exactly? And does it really boast any true weight-loss benefits? Or is it, like, pretty much every other so-called weight-loss solution out there, a load of you-know-what? Let's dig in.

First things first: What the heck is black seed oil?

Black seed oil, sometimes referred to as black caraway or black cumin, is made from the fruit seeds of the flowering nigella sativa plant, which is part of the ranunculales family (think: buttercup flowers). Even though some of the variations on the name sound familiar, black seed oil isn’t related to the regular ground cumin or caraway seeds you might have lurking in the back of your spice cabinet.

You can cook with the seeds or oil, but be warned that they will affect the taste of your food. The seeds have a slightly bitter onion flavor, according to Smithsonian magazine, and the oil is spicy/peppery. (There are, however, an alarming number of Google searches related to the question, “Why does my black seed oil taste like motor oil?”—so you’ll have to judge for yourself.)

You can also buy black seed oil as a soft gel or liquid supplement, and—like the seeds and oil—those can be found at pretty much any health food or vitamin store, or online at Amazon.

What about the claims that black seed oil can help with weight loss—are they legit?

Black seed oil's three claims to weight-loss fame include that it "melts away" belly fat, boosts your metabolism, and curbs your appetite—all of which are unsubstantiated, says Brigitte Zeitlin, RD, owner of BZ Nutrition. No one supplement or elixir can do any of that stuff, she notes. (And you know this!)

The studies out there aren't terribly convincing, either. One 2014 study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine did show better weight loss results with a combination of oil supplementation and aerobic exercise, but the sample size was super small (only 20 people) and was more focused on “lipid parameters,” or reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, than actual weight loss.

"Even though the mechanism of weight loss is not fully understood, some studies showed that black seed oil might promote weight loss, however it isn’t conclusive and more research is needed," says Valdez. "If you’re looking for a magic bullet, this isn’t it."

He also notes that studies showed that high doses of 2 to 3 grams of black seed oil are most effective in weight loss. However, there is no established recommended dose of black seed oil, and you should talk with your health care provider for recommendations before taking any supplement.

Black seed oil may, however, help you maintain a healthy weight, according to Zeitlin. "Black seed oil has antioxidant properties," she says. And, because antioxidant-rich foods are often plant-based and unprocessed, focusing on those foods will add more fiber, vitamins, and minerals into your diet, which can play a role in healthy weight maintenance, adds Zeitlin. But you can't eat a diet full of foods with no nutrition and add in black seed oil and expect weight-loss results.

Zeitlin says that black seed oil may also improve your overall digestive health and prevent bloating, which might make you feel lighter. “Black seed oil can help with GI motility, and moving your bowels more frequently will help flush out excess waste that may be backed up and causing belly bloat,” she says.

What are the side effects of taking black seed oil for weight loss?

Some side effects include lowered blood pressure, lowered blood glucose, and bleeding due to slowing of your body's ability to clot blood, according to Valdez. However, he notes that most people shouldn't experience negative side effects of black seed oil consumption for weight loss in the short term (less than three months).

Another thing: Black seed oil may also interact with medications you may be taking, which is why it's important to consult with your doctor before you start taking it.

Are there any other health benefits of black seed oil?

"People have used black seed oil in cooking and medicine for over 2,000 years. It has been used for centuries for headaches, toothache, nasal congestion, intestinal worms, conjunctivitis, pockets of infection, and parasites," says Valdez. Nowadays, black seed oil has been purported to have health benefits to prevent or relieve symptoms of metabolic syndrome, inflammation, hypertension, asthma, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, dyslipidemia, bronchitis, digestive problems, and cancer—whoa. But just remember, Valdez reminds, "These benefits have not been conclusive."

And black seed oil does decrease blood glucose and triglycerides, but not significantly enough to be used as a clinical intervention, he notes.

Okay, but I still want to try black seed oil...

Most brands of black seed oil supplements will instruct you to take the equivalent of one teaspoon daily, but since supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA, there’s no guaranteed safe amount. “While there is some research to show healthful benefits, the research is limited and more is needed to determine appropriate doses,” says Zeitlin.

But, she adds, you should be able to incorporate one to two servings (one serving equals two tablespoons) of the seeds or oil into your diet each day without side effects—though you should always check with your doctor first if you’re on any medication (that advice applies to all supplements). Zeitlin recommends adding the seeds to stir-fries, scrambled eggs, or salads, or cooking with the oil in soups or curries, rather than, you know, taking a shot of the oil alone.

The bottom line: Black seed oil is not a magic pill for weight loss. It could, however, have moderate health benefits when paired with a balanced diet, says Zeitlin.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Mets fire coach for sexual harassment over 2 years after women first complained

    The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.

  • Tsitsipas storms back to stun Nadal at Aussie Open

    Rafael Nadal’s bid for a men’s-record 21st major championship ended in the Australian Open quarterfinals with 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

  • Coyotes 'exploring' legal action after deep dive into club's alleged business practices

    The Arizona Coyotes are exploring legal options after an investigative report shining a negative light on the club's leadership was published.

  • Kings star De'Aaron Fox worried about widespread COVID-19 outbreak from All-Star Game

    De'Aaron Fox initially said he thought the NBA's plan for an All-Star Game during the pandemic was "stupid."

  • Luke Walton slams Jonas Valanciunas, 'dangerous play' that broke Chimezie Metu's wrist

    Chimezie Metu got tangled up with Jonas Valanciunas after a dunk on Sunday and thrown to the floor in their loss to the Grizzlies.

  • Dwyane Wade sides with Draymond Green after he ripped NBA for 'bulls***' trade double standard

    "It does [matter], because a lot of players in our league have families."

  • Raptors Reaction: Fred VanVleet catches fire, OG Anunoby returns as Raptors shock Bucks

    Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 124-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. - Three stars: Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam - Gerald Henderson Award: Pat Connaughton

  • Why Nick Nurse is committing to small-ball

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse unveiled his small-ball starting lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks and discusses what he saw as the advantages and disadvantages of the decision.

  • Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard go public with romance

    Rudolph and Bouchard announced their love on a Valentine's Day getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

  • Serena Williams' quest to make history now goes through Naomi Osaka, a budding legend she helped create

    This is the curse of greatness and longevity. In order to win her record-tying 24th Grand Slam, Serena has to overcome Osaka, who by her own admission wouldn't be here without her.

  • Correction: Virus Outbreak-Wisconsin-Lasry story

    MADISON, Wis. — In a story Jan. 29, 2021, about Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry getting the coronavirus vaccine, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Lasry is a hedge fund manager. His father, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, is chairman, chief executive and co-founder of the hedge fund Avenue Capital Group. The Associated Press

  • Rain-delayed 2021 Daytona 500 posts lowest TV ratings ever

    2.5 million fewer people watched Sunday night's race than last year's rain-delayed Monday race.

  • Buccaneers continue victory lap, Devin White says Chiefs' 'cocky' plan to blame for Super Bowl loss

    The Chiefs had no answer for Tampa Bay's pass rush.

  • FCS spring college football ramps up this weekend. Here's what you need to know

    Most of the FCS, the lower level of Division I college football, pushed its season to the spring. Several of the top conferences begin play this weekend.

  • Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian linebackers Cameron Judge, Paul Kozachuk to contracts

    The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebackers Cameron Judge and Paul Kozachuk. Judge, 26, was the West Division's top Canadian last season after registering 61 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery with Saskatchewan. The six-foot-two, 235-pound Montreal native was taken sevond overall in 2017 CFL draft and appeared in 38 games with the Riders, accumulating 102 tackles, 18 special-teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown. "Cameron is a game-changer," Argos defensive co-ordinator Glen Young said in a statement. "He’s intelligent, tough, extremely versatile and a great tackler. "He is everything you look for, not only in a linebacker but in a great defensive leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to work with an athlete of this calibre.” Kozachuk, 26, played 30 games over two seasons with Montreal (2018-2019). The native of London, Ont., recorded 17 special-teams tackles and one defensive tackle over that span. BOMBERS SIGN RECEIVER/RETURNER WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers signed American receiver/returner Quadree Henderson on Wednesday. The five-foot-eight, 190-pound Henderson comes to the CFL after spending time in the NFL. He appeared in five games as a returner with the New York Giants in 2018 and has also been on the practice roster with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Henderson was an all-American in 2016 at Pittsburgh, leading the FBS with 1,166 total return yards. Over three seasons at Pitt, he had 98 carries for 887 yards, 45 catches for 473 yards and 13 total TDs (seven coming on kick returns). This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Bucks senior VP Alex Lasry announces candidacy for 2022 US Senate seat

    Alex Lasry, the son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, will make his first run for office.

  • MATCHDAY: Man Utd back in Europa League, faces Sociedad test

    A look at what’s happening in the Europa League ahead of the first-leg matches in the last 32 on Thursday: REAL SOCIEDAD-MANCHESTER UNITED United is back in the Europa League for the third time in five seasons, a sign of the times for a club once regarded as one of the continental heavyweights. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team is regarded as the competition favourite heading into the knockout stage but, despite being top of the Premier League just last month, is coming into the match against Sociedad out of form after winning just two of its last seven league games. Like United, Sociedad — energized by the arrival of off-season signing David Silva from United's rival, Man City — had a spell in first place in its domestic league this season but is now outside the top four in La Liga. Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj plays against the team who sold him in 2017 after being part of the United academy and good friends with Paul Pogba. The first leg takes place in Turin, Italy, because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions on arrivals to Spain from Britain during the pandemic. BENFICA-ARSENAL Another match relocated — this time to Rome — because of travel restrictions, it features clubs who have reached five UEFA Cup/Europa League finals without winning one, although the Gunners did win the Inter Cities Fairs Cup forerunner in 1970. Benfica dropped into the Europa League after losing in Champions League qualifying and has yet to lose in 26 home matches in the competition, a record. Midfielder Pizzi is the top scorer in this season's competition with six goals. Arsenal's best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League looks to be by winning the Europa League because Mikel Arteta's team is only 10th in the Premier League. Arsenal defender David Luiz is set to face his former club. RED STAR BELGRADE-AC MILAN Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in the knockout stages of a European competition for the first time since Manchester United’s run to the Europa League title in 2017 as Milan heads to Serbia. The game pits together two former European champions as 1991 European Cup winner Red Star hosts the seven-time continental champion from Italy. Milan may rest players ahead of Sunday’s game against rival Inter Milan. Red Star’s coach is former Inter player Dejan Stankovic. His team has plenty of experience of fighting its way through Champions League and Europa League qualifiers but has only reached the knockout rounds on one other occasion in the last decade. Red Star’s passionate fans usually make their stadium an intimidating place to visit with chants, flares and elaborate organized displays of support. This time the stadium will be empty because of the pandemic. LILLE-AJAX Sébastien Haller was key to Ajax’s hopes of a European trophy -- at least until the Dutch club forgot to register him for the Europa League. The box next to the name of the Ivorian striker, Ajax’s record signing, wasn’t ticked when the club sent its squad list to UEFA. Worse followed when goalkeeper André Onana was banned for a year over a failed drug test. Ajax will have to hope Lille is more focused on its bid to dethrone Paris Saint-Germain in the French league, where the hosts lead PSG by a single point. Ajax will bid to become the first team to score against Lille in more than a month. Lille has not conceded any goals in its last six league and cup games. WOLFSBERG-TOTTENHAM Wolfsberg is set to play the biggest home game in its 90-year history but has to do it in Hungary, not its native Austria, because of travel restrictions affecting Tottenham. Wolfsberg has been on the rise in recent years, first reaching the Austrian top division in 2012 and the Europa League group stage in 2019. This will be its first time in the knockout stages of a European competition. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho suggested he might rest key players after a busy period of games domestically, most recently a 3-0 loss in the Premier League to Manchester City which came less than three days after an extra-time loss to Everton in the FA Cup. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was at fault for perhaps two of the goals against City but Mourinho said the France international had “all my trust and confidence.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Dozens of women's outwear is on sale at Nike for up to 50% off

    Ride out the remaining few weeks of winter in style.

  • Australian Open Day 11: Karolina Muchova stuns Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal falls to Stefanos Tsitsipas

    The Australian Open finals will be without the No. 1 ranked woman and the No. 2 ranked man.

  • Marseille seeks league downsizing amid French soccer turmoil

    With a congested schedule and the French league enduring financial difficulties, Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud believes it is time to downsize the competition. “I do think playing in a 20-club league is no longer sustainable,” Eyraud said Wednesday. “A lot of reforms need to be talked about.” Eyraud is at the heart of those talks as one of the French league’s board of directors and a member of UEFA's club competitions committee. UEFA is in the process of an overhaul of the Champions League that would add 100 more matches each season and potentially provide a fourth spot for French clubs. The pandemic has already meant squeezing more games into a shorter period this season and the burden on teams would grow further with an expanded Champions League. “For Olympique Marseille, we have been playing a game every three days for four months and it will continue to be the case in February and March," Eyraud told the FT Business of Football Summit. “I think it is harmful for the players, it’s not good for the organization, I don’t think it’s good for the fans and I think it’s something we should be thinking about very seriously.” While France, along with England, Spain and Italy, has 20 teams in its top division, Germany has 18. France has already cut its third competition — the League Cup — to ease the workload on players. But additional European revenue could be vital for clubs like Marseille who have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic that has shut out fans, and the collapse — after only four months — of a domestic television deal that should have been worth more than 4 billion euros ($5 billion) over four years. Rather than the windfall from Spanish-based broadcaster Mediapro, Canal Plus is paying only 200 million euros to broadcast games for most of the second half of the season. Eyraud sees the financial turmoil as a “unique opportunity” to assess changes in French football. “We run on a business model that is widely dependent on transfers and player trading," Eyraud said. "Around 17 out of 20 clubs in Ligue 1 do turn a loss and a pretty significant one prior to generating income from transfers. “So we have been relying on this over and over again. This is not the ideal model. When the crisis hits it is certainly a sign of weakness." The French league (LFP) is securing a financial rescue plan from the government after estimating clubs’ losses already amount to more than 1 billion euros. “We have strength — our academies are efficient turning young players into stars,” Eyraud said. “But that is not enough. We need to be much more balanced in terms of sources of revenue. That is what this crisis will trigger." Marseille, which was bought in 2016 by former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, has additional turmoil with Andre Villas-Boas suspended after the coach offered to resign because of a conflict with the club’s board over transfer decisions. Marseille was eliminated from European competitions after finishing last in its Champions League group in December. The team is struggling to qualify for next season as it sits ninth in the standings. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press