Sooo...People Are Claiming Black Seed Oil Can Boost Metabolism And Help With Fat Loss

From Redbook

If you're trying to lose weight, you're likely researching any and all nutritional supplements that could help you on your journey. One that might have come up in your search is black seed oil. But can black seed oil really help you lose weight?

Health and fitness blogs claim that black seed oil could help play a role in weight loss, as well as improve glucose tolerance, enhance liver health, decrease inflammation, and regulate glucose levels. The stuff is often used for its therapeutic properties, mainly due to the presence of thymoquinone, which is an antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and is anti-cancerous, says Jonathan Valdez, RDN, owner of Genki Nutrition and media spokesperson for New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "It contains unsaturated fatty acids, mainly linoleic acid, oleic acid, eicosadienoic acid, and dihomolinoleic acid. It also provides iron, copper, zinc, phosphorus, calcium, thiamin, niacin, pyridoxine, and folic acid."

So...what is black seed oil exactly? And does it really boast any true weight-loss benefits? Or is it, like, pretty much every other so-called weight-loss solution out there, a load of you-know-what? Let's dig in.

First things first: What the heck is black seed oil?

Black seed oil, sometimes referred to as black caraway or black cumin, is made from the fruit seeds of the flowering nigella sativa plant, which is part of the ranunculales family (think: buttercup flowers). Even though some of the variations on the name sound familiar, black seed oil isn’t related to the regular ground cumin or caraway seeds you might have lurking in the back of your spice cabinet.

You can cook with the seeds or oil, but be warned that they will affect the taste of your food. The seeds have a slightly bitter onion flavor, according to Smithsonian magazine, and the oil is spicy/peppery. (There are, however, an alarming number of Google searches related to the question, “Why does my black seed oil taste like motor oil?”—so you’ll have to judge for yourself.)

You can also buy black seed oil as a soft gel or liquid supplement, and—like the seeds and oil—those can be found at pretty much any health food or vitamin store, or online at Amazon.

What about the claims that black seed oil can help with weight loss—are they legit?

Black seed oil's three claims to weight-loss fame include that it "melts away" belly fat, boosts your metabolism, and curbs your appetite—all of which are unsubstantiated, says Brigitte Zeitlin, RD, owner of BZ Nutrition. No one supplement or elixir can do any of that stuff, she notes. (And you know this!)

The studies out there aren't terribly convincing, either. One 2014 study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine did show better weight loss results with a combination of oil supplementation and aerobic exercise, but the sample size was super small (only 20 people) and was more focused on “lipid parameters,” or reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, than actual weight loss.

"Even though the mechanism of weight loss is not fully understood, some studies showed that black seed oil might promote weight loss, however it isn’t conclusive and more research is needed," says Valdez. "If you’re looking for a magic bullet, this isn’t it."

He also notes that studies showed that high doses of 2 to 3 grams of black seed oil are most effective in weight loss. However, there is no established recommended dose of black seed oil, and you should talk with your health care provider for recommendations before taking any supplement.

Black seed oil may, however, help you maintain a healthy weight, according to Zeitlin. "Black seed oil has antioxidant properties," she says. And, because antioxidant-rich foods are often plant-based and unprocessed, focusing on those foods will add more fiber, vitamins, and minerals into your diet, which can play a role in healthy weight maintenance, adds Zeitlin. But you can't eat a diet full of foods with no nutrition and add in black seed oil and expect weight-loss results.

Zeitlin says that black seed oil may also improve your overall digestive health and prevent bloating, which might make you feel lighter. “Black seed oil can help with GI motility, and moving your bowels more frequently will help flush out excess waste that may be backed up and causing belly bloat,” she says.

What are the side effects of taking black seed oil for weight loss?

Some side effects include lowered blood pressure, lowered blood glucose, and bleeding due to slowing of your body's ability to clot blood, according to Valdez. However, he notes that most people shouldn't experience negative side effects of black seed oil consumption for weight loss in the short term (less than three months).

Another thing: Black seed oil may also interact with medications you may be taking, which is why it's important to consult with your doctor before you start taking it.

Are there any other health benefits of black seed oil?

"People have used black seed oil in cooking and medicine for over 2,000 years. It has been used for centuries for headaches, toothache, nasal congestion, intestinal worms, conjunctivitis, pockets of infection, and parasites," says Valdez. Nowadays, black seed oil has been purported to have health benefits to prevent or relieve symptoms of metabolic syndrome, inflammation, hypertension, asthma, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, dyslipidemia, bronchitis, digestive problems, and cancer—whoa. But just remember, Valdez reminds, "These benefits have not been conclusive."

And black seed oil does decrease blood glucose and triglycerides, but not significantly enough to be used as a clinical intervention, he notes.



Okay, but I still want to try black seed oil...

Most brands of black seed oil supplements will instruct you to take the equivalent of one teaspoon daily, but since supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA, there’s no guaranteed safe amount. “While there is some research to show healthful benefits, the research is limited and more is needed to determine appropriate doses,” says Zeitlin.

But, she adds, you should be able to incorporate one to two servings (one serving equals two tablespoons) of the seeds or oil into your diet each day without side effects—though you should always check with your doctor first if you’re on any medication (that advice applies to all supplements). Zeitlin recommends adding the seeds to stir-fries, scrambled eggs, or salads, or cooking with the oil in soups or curries, rather than, you know, taking a shot of the oil alone.

The bottom line: Black seed oil is not a magic pill for weight loss. It could, however, have moderate health benefits when paired with a balanced diet, says Zeitlin.

