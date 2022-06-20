Sooners beat Notre Dame 6-2 to move within win of CWS finals

  • Oklahoma starting pitcher Cade Horton (9) throws a pitch in the second inning against Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Oklahoma starting pitcher Cade Horton (9) throws a pitch in the second inning against Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Oklahoma infielder Tanner Tredaway (10) hits an RBI single in the third inning against Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Oklahoma infielder Tanner Tredaway (10) hits an RBI single in the third inning against Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Oklahoma Peyton Graham (20) fist bumps Jimmy Crooks (3) celebrating his run in the third inning against Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Oklahoma Peyton Graham (20) fist bumps Jimmy Crooks (3) celebrating his run in the third inning against Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Oklahoma infielder Jackson Nicklaus throws to first for an out against Notre Dame in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Oklahoma infielder Jackson Nicklaus throws to first for an out against Notre Dame in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Notre Dame starting pitcher Austin Temple (23) is retired in the second inning against Oklahoma during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Notre Dame starting pitcher Austin Temple (23) is retired in the second inning against Oklahoma during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Notre Dame pitcher Aidan Tyrell (17) walks to the pitchers mounds to relieve Austin Temple in the second inning against Oklahoma during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Notre Dame pitcher Aidan Tyrell (17) walks to the pitchers mounds to relieve Austin Temple in the second inning against Oklahoma during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Notre Dame center fielder Spencer Myers (2) catches the ball with shortstop Zack Prajzner (14) for an out against Oklahoma in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Notre Dame center fielder Spencer Myers (2) catches the ball with shortstop Zack Prajzner (14) for an out against Oklahoma in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Notre Dame starting pitcher Austin Temple (23) throws a pitch against Oklahoma in the second inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
ERIC OLSON
·3 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cade Horton struck out a career-high 11 in six innings, Tanner Tredaway continued his torrid postseason with three hits and Oklahoma took control of its bracket in the College World Series with a 6-2 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday night.

The Sooners (44-22) need one more win to advance to the best-of-three finals starting Saturday. They'll play Wednesday against the winner of a Tuesday elimination game between Notre Dame (41-16) and Texas A&M. The Aggies beat Texas 10-2 on Sunday.

Horton, who had Tommy John surgery 16 months ago and didn’t pitch until March 29, went at least six innings for a third straight start. The redshirt freshman held the Irish scoreless on three singles the first five innings.

Horton (5-2) gave up David LaManna’s two-run homer to left in the sixth and didn’t come out for the seventh. He threw a season-high 100 pitches.

Tredaway continued to be a catalyst for the Sooners. He's now batting .513 (20 of 39) in the NCAA Tournament after going 3 for 4 and extending his hitting streak to 16 games. He drove in two runs and scored twice.

Notre Dame starter Austin Temple walked three of the eight batters he faced and was pulled with one out in the second. Reliever Aidan Tyrell (5-2) got out of the inning but encountered trouble in the third.

Peyton Graham legged out an infield single, stole second and scored on Tredaway’s base hit. Tredaway took second on a passed ball and came home on Wallace Clark’s single.

The Sooners added three more runs in the sixth to go up 5-0. Two of those scored on Clark’s bunt on the safety squeeze. Tredaway came home from third, and Jimmy Crooks followed him in from first when Carter Putz picked up the ball and threw wildly to Jared Miller covering the bag.

Putz had four of the Irish's seven hits, his last one leading off the eighth inning and prompting the players in the Notre Dame dugout to grab their “rally bananas.”

The Irish have been getting the bananas out during the postseason when they need positive mojo in the late innings. If something good happens, the players take a bite. But Jack Zyska hit into a double play and LaManna flew out to end the eighth.

The Irish got their first two batters on base in the ninth, but Clark stepped on the bag at third and threw to first for a double play when Zack Prajzner grounded to him. Trevin Michael struck out Ryan Cole to end the game.

PINBALL BALL

The Oklahoma fourth inning ended on a crazy play after Peyton Graham had singled into right field and OU’s John Spikerman rounded second and headed to third.

Right fielder Brooks Coetzee threw to third to get Spikerman, but the ball popped out of Jack Brannigan’s glove as he tried to put on the tag. The ball deflected off third-base coach Clay Van Hook and came to rest next to Brannigan. He picked it up and tagged Spikerman, who didn’t realize the ball came out of the glove and had turned to return to the dugout.

FLIPPING OUT

The game started with some excitement as OU first baseman Blake Robertson flipped over the Notre Dame dugout rail while catching Cole's pop foul on the first pitch of the game. Robertson raised his glove to show umpires he hung onto the ball.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

