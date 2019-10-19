Sooner Schooner flips in scary crash during Oklahoma-West Virginia game

The Sooner Schooner crashed in the second quarter of Oklahoma’s game against West Virginia on Saturday.

The two-horse wagon — which earned an honorable mention in Sporting News’ top 10 college football traditions this week — had a scary moment when it took a hard turn and fell over at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Here are multiple views the crash:

The crash unhitched the wagon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported to the passengers on board or the horses, Boomer and Sooner.

Video later showed the crew — and schooner — leaving the stadium:

