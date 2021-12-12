SOON: KC Chiefs left no doubt against Raiders, and you bet we’re going to talk about it

The red-hot Chiefs are 9-4 after after Sunday afternoon’s 48-9 dismantling of the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Around 5 p.m. today, we’ll hop on our weekly SportsBeat KC livestream to discuss, with help from your questions and comments, what happened. And a lot sure happened, eh?

So join KC Star columnist Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, plus special guest Lila Bromberg, for some fun and in-depth chatter.