Sony's excellent WH-CH710N headphones are on sale for Prime Day at a crazy price

Everyone needs a great pair of noise-canceling headphones, and Sony makes some of the best around. But not everyone can afford flagship prices, which is why Sony's affordable WH-CH710N are such a perfect fit for so many. And while they're already priced to move, for day two of Prime Day, Prime members can get the WH-CH710N for just $88 ($111.99 off), a deal that is simply too good to pass up. (Don't forget to check our list of all the best Prime Day deals, too.)

These headphones are among our favorites to come out from Sony this year, mainly because they offer so much of what we like about Sony's best cans, the WH-1000XM4, but at a much lower starting price—and that was before this massive discount. So what can you expect for your $88?

For one thing, the WH-CH710N (and yes the name is a mouthful) offer clear and powerful sound. They're also extremely comfortable, and while their noise-canceling doesn't quite match our favorite pairs, it does a great job of keeping ambient sound at bay, especially with low music playing.

Frankly, at this price, you're usually scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to wireless noise-canceling headphones. That's simply not the case here. These are premium cans at an entry-level price so, honestly, what are you waiting for?

