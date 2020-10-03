Amazon just knocked $400 off Sony's latest 65-inch 4K TV: 'Fantastic all-around performance'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV (X900H). (Photo: Sony) More

Finding a great TV that suits your needs is harder than you think. You want something that’ll fit in your space but also fit your budget. And once you narrow down the field, you then have to go back and forth and compare a few models before landing on ‘the one.’ But why put so much effort into your search when the perfect TV is right here?

This Sony X900H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV has it all—and it’s on sale for $998, or $402 off at Amazon. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model. A great deal for a TV that was just released in April.

In fact, this 4K beauty is so popular, hundreds of reviewers have awarded this Sony with a perfect five-star rating.

Exceptional picture quality

Originally priced at $1,400, the Amazon’s Choice Sony X900H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is the latest from the tech company. It features a detailed picture, thanks to its massive 65-inch 4K display. Sony’s state-of-the-art Processor X1 powers this stunner for true-to-life visuals, while HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings make sure colors stay bright and vivid, while black levels stay deep and dark.

“Fantastic all-around performance. You're not going to beat this picture quality in the mid-range, period,” raved a five-star Amazon reviewer. “Inky, hypnotizing blacks, colors that explode off the screen—it's a tremendous display. Sony is known for its upscaling and motion handling, and both are on full display here.”

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV (X900H). (Photo: Sony) More

Android TV

While some streaming TVs come with Fire TV or Roku built-in, this stellar Sony 65-inch 4K includes Android TV straight from Google. This means you’ll have instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube and more, but you’ll also get a wide range of gaming apps too. These are things you just can’t do with Fire TV or Roku. Simply sync a wireless gaming controller to the TV via Bluetooth and you’re all set to get your game on.

“Android TV is one of the best options out there for smart TVs with its constant updates and new apps,” shared a satisfied shopper. “You'll never have to worry about support for new ones. The TV runs very smoothly and picks up apps right where you left off.”

Android TV includes Chromecast for slinging videos and music from your smartphone or tablet to the TV, as well as Google Assistant for voice search and hands-free navigation. And this TV’s remote has a microphone and Google Assistant button on it, so you’ll always have the virtual assistant within reach.

If you’re craving a 4K TV that looks and feels like a more expensive model, don’t hesitate.

“This is an excellent TV and a solid value,” added another five-star reviewer. “I'll keep this simple. The picture is excellent, blacks are dark and colors are vivid but realistic. The sound is also surprisingly good. Watching nature documentaries on this set is unreal. They are stunning. It is easy to set up (be prepared, though, it takes two people) and we have had zero problems with it so far.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.