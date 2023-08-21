Sony to Shop Around ‘A League of Their Own’ After Amazon Cancellation

Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham’s “A League of Their Own” television show could still see extra innings.

Sony plans to shop the show around following the cancellation of its shortened second season by Amazon Studios Friday, an insider close to decision making told theWrap.

Prime Video reversed the show’s renewal due to the double Hollywood strike. Jacobson responded to the news of the show’s cancellation Friday in an Instagram post.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike is bulls— and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that,” she wrote. “About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

“A League of Their Own” was co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Jacobson also starred as Carson Shaw, a married woman who took a chance and tried out for the All American Girls’ Professional Baseball League. Once she makes the Rockford Peaches team, Carson grows close with Greta Gill (D’Arcy Carden) and the two spark up a romance in the safe space of their teammates, even though Carson is engaged. Season 1 left off with quite a cliffhanger.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much,” Jacobson wrote. “What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today.”

