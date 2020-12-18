Sony Removes Glitch-Ridden ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ From PlayStation Store, Will Offer Full Refunds
After “Cyberpunk 2077” users have complained about numerous bugs in game, Sony has dropped the title from its online store “until further notice.” Sony also said it will provide full refunds to customers who purchased the game.
The role-playing game, starring Keanu Reeves, was created by developer CD Project Red and released Dec. 10 — after two previous postponements on the release date. The company cited the challenges of racing to meet the previous deadline while getting “Cyberpunk 2077” ready for the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms in addition to existing consoles.
In a statement Thursday on Twitter, Sony Interactive Entertainment said, “SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund.” On its website, the company said, “SIE will also be removing ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from PlayStation Store until further notice.”
Sony pointed users to this link to initiate a refund but then admitted that some users were experiencing issues accessing the form and said, “We’re working to get it up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”
CD Project Red’s latest delay of “Cyberpunk 2077” marked the third time the title from CD Project Red was delayed. Originally, as announced at E3 2019, it was set for April 2020, then later pushed back to September 2020, then again delayed to Nov. 19.
