Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlaySation store

CyberPunk promo materials in store.

Sony has pulled the game Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store and offered refunds.

Players have found that Cyberpunk 2077 has been riddled with bugs and glitches and is prone to crashes.

Earlier this week, the game’s developers CD Projekt Red offered refunds for the game.

The company has also committed to releasing patches to improve Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s unclear when Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) plans to return the game to the PlayStation Store.

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store,” the company said.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the hotly anticipated new franchise from CD Projekt Red, maker of The Witcher series of games, which were a huge hit.

In Cyberpunk 2077, players live in a criminal world where they can pay to upgrade their bodies with technology.

It was originally "announced" in 2012, but then re-announced in 2018 and then showcased with huge fanfare - and an appearance by Keanu Reeves - in June 2019.

Older consoles affected

Problems with glitches and crashing have mostly appeared on older consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One.

Problems reported include choppy frame rates and screen tearing, but those with the newest versions of consoles have not experienced them.

CD Projekt Red says it "should have paid more attention to making it play better" on those consoles.

The company says it will release patches to solve the problems in January and February.

“They won’t make the game on last-gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now,” the company said in a statement on its website.

The studio has come under fire from fans when it announced staff would have to work overtime to finish the game - known in the industry as "crunch".

It had previously promised not to impose that kind of demand on its staff.